Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step Out Together—In Style, Of Course

Time to keep up with these friendly exes.
Nearly eight months since filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are clearly still a part of each other's life, as evidenced by their latest outing together. The two stars were photographed out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with friends on Thursday, Sept. 30. As to be expected, the exes put their most stylish foot forward for the occasion, the reality star sporting head-to-toe purple (matching gloves included!) with a brown coat layered on top. She finished the evening look with sunglasses and a long braided pony tail.
As for the Grammy winner, West stuck to his usual athleisure in a black shirt, dark pants, a cap and a bag hanging around his neck.
While it's unclear if there was anything more behind the outing, it's certainly not the first time the parents of four have been seen together since Kardashian filed in February to end their nearly 7-year marriage.
Back in August, they were also seen together grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu. And, of course, fans can't forget the moment the SKIMS mogul appeared in a wedding gown at West's Donda listening party that same month.
In fact, according to a source, their official split may not be as imminent as a divorce filing may suggest. As the source told E! News in September, Kardashian is "open" to the possibility of getting back together.
"Kim is not rushing the divorce," the source shared. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."
Instead, "Kim wants to enjoy this time," the source noted, "and be a family unit."
Meanwhile, "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it," the source shared, "but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."