Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step Out Together—In Style, Of Course

Time to keep up with these friendly exes.

Nearly eight months since filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are clearly still a part of each other's life, as evidenced by their latest outing together. The two stars were photographed out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu with friends on Thursday, Sept. 30. As to be expected, the exes put their most stylish foot forward for the occasion, the reality star sporting head-to-toe purple (matching gloves included!) with a brown coat layered on top. She finished the evening look with sunglasses and a long braided pony tail.

As for the Grammy winner, West stuck to his usual athleisure in a black shirt, dark pants, a cap and a bag hanging around his neck.

While it's unclear if there was anything more behind the outing, it's certainly not the first time the parents of four have been seen together since Kardashian filed in February to end their nearly 7-year marriage.