See Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Display Her Art During London Event

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise is kick-arting her weekend by lending her talents for a good cause.
The 28-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman attended an exhibition of artworks—of which one of her pieces is a part of—inspired by Hole's Pretty On The Inside on September 30 in London, England.
The event, which served as a prelude for the two-day exhibition that's set to take place on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, was hosted by Hole founder and lead singer Courtney Love and Parliament Tattoo to celebrate the iconic album's 30th anniversary.
As anyone who follows the young artist on social media would know, Bella has proudly displayed her works of art over the years, and it appeared that during the event, she even stood alongside one of her unique pieces.
"Is this real life? *pinches self*," Bella wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional video for the event. "I am beyond excited to be taking part in this exhibition with the incredible @courtneylove and @parliamenttattoo, to celebrate 30 years of Hole's Pretty on the Inside. All for charity. What a dream."
A press release about the event said that it is meant to "capture the album's raw and intense energy through a visual medium, featuring original pieces of work by an eclectic group of artists from many disciplines and backgrounds." In addition to Bella, these artists would include Emma Ruth Rundle, Holly Amber, Mercedes Helnwein, Daisy Parris and Sade English, among many more.
Courtney herself wrote about the impact of the album inspiring a different form of artwork 30 years after its release. "Pretty on the Inside is not an album you sing along to," she wrote on Sept. 17 alongside the promo video on Instagram. "It barely has formed songs, I had an amazing guitarist and partner in crime. I'd stripped my way to a van and backline, could not afford books, a guitar, amps and pens of my own."
"I did not stand a chance in hell and was not in any mood for populism," she continued. "I was in a rage to be heard and wasn't going to wait a second longer, so I'd do it as I was, in all my flawed, young, ragged glory and swing for the fences. No one was coming to save me. Not then, not now. Not ever. That's what you can hear."
According to Parliament Tattoo's website, all profits are set to go to the Treasures Foundation and Clean Break Women's Charity.