Angelina Jolie Shares Precious Moment With Daughter Zahara on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie had an adorable guest for Variety's Power of Women festivities.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the 46-year-old Eternals star walked the red carpet with daughter Zahara, 16, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Angelina was a presenter at the event, where she introduced poet Amanda Gorman.

For the occasion, the Oscar winner wore a brown long-sleeved dress, while her daughter went with a white top and matching pants and belt. In addition to Zahara, Angelina and ex Brad Pitt share Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina and Zahara enjoyed a sweet exchange on the carpet, where they embraced and held hands at one point, and they later posed for photos with their arms around each other. Amanda also joined them on the carpet to take some pics.

While presenting Amanda at the event, Angelina gave a speech that praised the 23-year-old writer for the talent that the nation witnessed at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year. In delivering her emotional work, Amanda became the youngest person to ever read a poem at a presidential inauguration.