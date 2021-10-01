Cardi B Shuts Down Speculation She Got a Tummy Tuck Post Pregnancy

Watch : Cardi B Gets Honest About "Crazy Delivery" of Baby No. 2

Cardi B earned this body through nine months of hard work.

The "WAP" rapper got real about her post-pregnancy bod in a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday, Sept. 30. In the candid clips, she made sure to shut down rumors that she's had any work done after welcoming her son three weeks ago.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," the 28 year old shared. "But everybody's just like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'"

The answer is no. As Cardi explained, "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys."

She went on to hint at her scary pregnancy story, but saved the entire tale for another day. "One day, I'm gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery," she said. "But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics."