Where to Get the Best Deals on Halloween Candy in 2021

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's officially the start of spooky season and we couldn't be more excited. It's time to break out the Halloween decor, plan which local haunts you're going to attend, and stock up on all the addictive sweet treats you'll be munching on all month long.
We know keeping your cauldron filled with candy can mean RIP to your wallet. Luckily, buying enough candy for you and the local trick-or-treaters to enjoy doesn't have to be too costly. In fact, you can score great deals on Halloween candy online right now. For instance, Oriental Trading has a massive 1000-piece bag of Halloween classics for a real bargain. Target, Walmart and Amazon also offer bulk assortments of candy at great prices as well.
Although it may still seem early, Halloween will be here before you know it. So here are some of the best deals we found on candy this year.
Assorted Candy Party Mix
Get five pounds worth of candy for a great price with this Assorted Candy Party Mix from Amazon. This bag includes an assortment of classics like Skittles, Starburst, Tootsie Pops, Pez, Airheads, Warheads and more.
Brach's Halloween Assorted Sugar Candy Bag - 530 Count
This assorted candy bag is a fun mix of sour and sweet. You'll over 500 pieces worth of Nerds, Sweetarts, Lemonheads and Super Bubble Bubble Gum.
Airheads Variety Pack - 90 Count
Why give out mini-sized pieces of candy when you can give out full bars? This box of Airheads contains 90 full size bars for just $11. It has nearly 50,000 five star reviews on Amazon, and many say it's a great buy.
Bulk Candy Assortment - 1000 Count
Get this 1,000 count bag from Oriental Trading and you'll be good to go. The bag contains all the fun Halloween classics you loved as a kid like Smarties, Dum Dum Lollipops, Dubble Bubble gum, and Tootsie Rolls. It's an amazing value for sure!
Skittles and Starburst Fun Size Mix Bite Size Candies - 65 Count
Who doesn't love Skittles? For less then $10, this value bag has all the fruity chewy candies you'll ever need to satisfy trick-or-treaters.
Halloween Candy Variety Pack - 125 Count
Sour Patch Kids, Reese's, Reese's Pieces, KitKat bars, Twizzlers and Swedish Fish — what more do you need? This variety pack really does contain the "all time greats." With 125 pieces at just $16, this deal is a real treat.
Butterfinger & Co. Assorted Chocolate Halloween Candy - 140 Count
This bag contains all the chocolatey goodness. You get 140 fun-sized pieces of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth and 100 Grand bars. We won't say a word if you decide to keep some for yourself. We know we will.
Mars Caramel Lovers Variety Pack - 55 Count
This caramel lovers variety pack contains all the extra sweet treats you love like Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and M&M's. It's sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Hershey Chocolate Assortment - 170 Count
This bulk assortment of delicious Hershey Miniatures includes the best of the best like Reese's, Kit Kat, Heath, Rolo, Milk Duds, and Whoppers. Your candy bowl is guaranteed to be empty by the end of the night.
Bulk Halloween Candy Variety Pack - 450 Count
If you're a Sam's Club member, this is one deal you don't want to miss out on. This 450-piece bag includes favorites such as Twix, Musketeers, Milky Way, Snickers and Starburst.
M&M'S Halloween Variety Pack - 115 Count
Whether you're into peanut, caramel, peanut, or milk chocolate, this M&M's variety pack has it all. You can get this 115 piece bag for just $16.
Bulk Halloween Candy Bars Variety Pack - 30 Count
Why not treat the neighborhood trick-or-treaters to full size candy bars this year? This variety box of 30 pieces includes full size Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat bars, and you can get it at a really great price. You'll be the house all the kids won't stop raving about.
