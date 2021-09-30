"Thrilled" Britney Spears Takes Vacation With Sam Asghari Amid Conservatorship Shake-Up

Watch : Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?

Britney Spears is basking in both the sun and her latest legal victory.

According to a source close to the Spears family, she's "thrilled" that, after 13 years, her dad will no longer be involved in her business affairs: "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support."

A judge suspended dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate during a hearing on Sept. 29, after Britney's lawyer petitioned to have him removed. He will be replaced by accountant John Zabel through the end of the year, and her attorney vowed to file paperwork within the next two months for the entire conservatorship to end—pending judge approval.

The source exclusively tells E! News that Britney was "nervous" ahead of the hearing because she "didn't know how it would go." To cope with the nerves, she and fiancé Sam Asghari took off for an intimate getaway.

"She was having a hard time this week managing stress and thought it would be a good idea to get out of town and take a vacation with Sam," the insider explains. "They were able to leave town before the hearing and it all worked out."