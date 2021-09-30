Where to Find the Sold Out Shearling Birkenstocks, Plus a Few Great Dupes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you missed the memo, your favorite cool "ugly" sandals are totally in for fall. And we found where you can snag a pair of its "extra cozy" version right now.
Although its been around for some time, the internet has been obsessed with Birkenstock's Arizona Shearling Sandals lately and it's not hard to see why. They're soft and fluffy, go with anything, and are super comfortable. They're perfect for fall and winter, but you can also use these year round. It's so popular, it's been selling out fast. Right now, some stores only have it on backorder.
If you want to get your hands on a pair as soon as possible, we've got you covered. We found the places where you can shop for a pair of Birkenstock's Arizona Shearling Sandals right now, as well as a few great dupes we think you might like. Check those out below.
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals
These sandals give a soft, cozy twist to the classic Arizona model. You'll love it so much, you'll want one in every color.
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal
We absolutely love the light rose version, and we're not the only ones. As one Nordstrom reviewer wrote, "As soon as I opened the box I was in total awe and needed them on my feet right away. I wasn't even sure if these would be for me but they're more amazing than I thought they'd be."
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal
The stone coin version is selling out fast at Revolve, and there are just a few sized left of the mink. If you love shopping at Revolve, we suggest acting fast!
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal
Urban Outfitters shoppers rate the Arizona Shearling Sandal highly, and one reviewer even called it "the perfect shoe."
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal
HSN is another place where you can shop for these sandals right now. Plus, you get four colors to choose from: black, mink, night and stone coin.
Aerie Sherpa Double Strap Slides
If love the style but the price isn't for you, Aerie's Sherpa Double Strap Slides is a great dupe. It comes in three colors, and reviewers say they're really comfy.
Madden Girl Butterfly Faux-Fur Slide Sandals
If you're looking for a really good deal, check out Madden Girl's faux-fur slides. At just $20, these are a total bargain. These come in four color options and make pretty great dupes.
WalkPro Women's Freewalk Cork Sandals
One of the best dupes you can get is the Freewalk Cork Sandal from WalkPro. One Amazon reviewer who's worn Birkenstocks exclusively for over 20 years wrote that these sandals are wonderful. They loved it so much, they're purchasing multiple pairs.
