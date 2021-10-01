10 Hidden Gems in Shopbop's Sale Section

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Name a better feeling than finding a top or purse you've been eyeing for months on sale? We will wait. Besides getting to sleep in without having to set an alarm clock, there are few things more thrilling than a price markdown.

Today, we rounded up our latest obsessions from Shopbop's sale section, which include Good American jeans, cozy knit cardigans, trendy sweater vests and more gems.

Scroll below to check out our picks!