Porsha Williams Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta After 10 Years

Another peach is saying goodbye.
Just three days after Cynthia Bailey announced she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons, longtime co-star Porsha Williams also just announced today she's departing the hit Bravo TV series after a decade ahead of season 14.
"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise," Porsha shared via an Instagram statement on Thursday, Sept. 30. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one.
"I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."
The Bravolebrity continued, "I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one. One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."
She concluded, "Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"
Andy Cohen took to the comments to react, "What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I'm gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye."
Co-star Kandi Burruss added in surprise, "I was hoping you weren't 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you've got going on!
The fate of her former co-stars Kandi, Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have not been revealed ahead of season 14.
Porsha surprised fans earlier this year by getting engaged to former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband Simon Guobadia, The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on May 10 and have since denied cheating claims.
During her time on RHOA, fans saw Porsha divorce ex-husband Kordell Stewart and give birth to daughter Pilar "PJ" with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley before they ultimately broke up for a second time in October 2020.
