Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

Those wild boars should have known not to mess with a She Wolf.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Shakira took to social media and described an afternoon in a Barcelona park with her 8-year-old son Milan. Instead of horsing around on a playground or playing in the grass, the mother-son duo ran into some unexpected animals.
"Look at how two wild boar, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag," Shakira shared on Instagram Stories. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."
While both Shakira and her son appear to be safe after the incident, the ordeal didn't come to an end without a fight. "Milan tell the truth," the Grammy winner added. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."'
Shakira's encounter with the wild boars became a trending topic on Twitter with many fans and followers sounding off on the wild story.
As one user perfectly said, "Man I will tell you what, there is no amount of coffee you can drink in the morning that will fully prepare you for a sentence like ‘Shakira was attacked by, then fought off, wild boars in a Barcelona park.'"
Shakira's other son with Gerard Piqué, Sasha, 6, did not appear to be present for the incident.
Although the "Hips Don't Lie" singer tries to keep her personal life on the private side, she has shared glimpses into her role as mom. Just last week, she shared a photo of her son participating in a karate class. "My little ninja," she wrote on Instagram with a candid photo.
And over the summer, both Sasha and Milan participated in a dance off with their mom on TikTok. Their song of choice? "In Da Ghetto" by J Balvin.
For those hoping for new music from Shakira, you're also in luck. Back in July, the artist surprised fans by dropping a new song called "Don't Wait Up." Could a new album be on the horizon? Stay tuned!