Hailey Bieber Shares Her Go-to Products to Achieve Her Signature Undone, Wavy Hair

We can always count on Hailey Bieber for style and beauty inspiration. From the bags that she carries, to the bold colors she's not afraid to rocks, the sneakers she wears, to her swimwear, the model always makes fashionable choices that have us thinking "I want that." Her beauty game is always on point too. She has truly nailed that effortlessly stunning look, thanks in part to a great skincare routine. And, we cannot forget about the hair.
When she's not rocking a chic bun, she has these perfectly imperfect waves. Believe it or not, she doesn't have a professional hairstylist on hand every day. In a recent YouTube video, Hailey shared the products she uses to get those waves. She shared, "I decided to go with this down, wavy textured hair for you guys because this is usually just my go-to when I have the time to do it myself, if I was going out for a dinner or going on date night. This is typically the hair that I'm going to do for an evening of fun."
Hailey said, "My vibe right now, especially with my hair is I've been doing a lot of this like messy kind of undone, lived-in look. To me, it's fine if it's not like these perfect like glossy waves." If you want to get these
If that lines up with your hair goals, keep on scrolling to find out more about Hailey's go-to hair products, styling tips, and check out the before and after photos. You'll be feeling like an "it girl" in no time.
OUAI Volume Spray
"Okay, so step one would be I spray a bit of volumizing spray into my wet hair before I blow dry it and I really love this Ouai volumizing spray. It's the best and it smells amazing. Shout out to Jen Atkin. The next thing I'm going to do is blow dry my hair," Hailey shared.
This product has 18.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer raving, "This stuff is amazing! It smells good and left my hair feeling great! It added instant volume without making it stick up too high."
IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray
"I'm going to take texturizing spray, and I'm going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling]," the model shared, adding, "After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I'm doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip."
She also uses it throughout styling and when she's done with the iron. Hailey explained, "I look for different spots in my hair that I think I need to like fix or go over again so go back in with a little texture. So what the texturizing spray does is it to me gives a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit. I have really silky hair and when you're trying to do anything with an iron I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out so this helps with that."
A Sephora shopper gushed, "THE MOST AMAZING SMELLING TEXTURE SPRAY!! Is smells like the beach of my dreams. It not only smells wonderful but is a great product. My number one texture spray. I have hair that is 30 inches long, that I style with messy waves, so I know what I'm talking about. Would recommend in a heartbeat!!"
Framar Black Hair Clips 10 pack
"I'm going to clip my hair up into separate into sections. I love a good 'chip clip,'" she shared. She didn't specify which brand of the sectioning clips she uses, but the clip she used looked just like these. She separated her hair into top and bottom sections, going through the bottom portion first.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
"I'm going to start by taking it piece by piece, section by section, with the iron," she said. Hailey does a "wave motion" down different sections of hair with her Dyson iron. She advised, "Be careful about not squeezing the iron too tight so it doesn't dent the hair. For the top layer of my hair I don't start as high up with the iron because I know that it will cause it to dent."
After finishing her waves, Hailey said, "I will go back over a couple pieces have already done just to kind of like, blend the top of my hair and blend the rest of it.
An Amazon shopper praised the Dyson hair straightener, writing, "Lifesaver! Stays hot! I have loooong thick hair and it has pulled me thru a few quick fixes already!" It's available at Ulta and Sephora too, but if this price point is a little high for you, Nordstrom Rack has refurbished Dyson straighteners for $375.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
"So to finish it off, I will hit it one more time with texturizing spray and kind of just rough it up, especially around my face. I add dry shampoo at the end because I hope that when I do my hair and then sleep on it, it'll still be fresh enough to wear again the next day, especially at my roots. With some dry shampoo, looking clean, fresh, but also textured and messy, and a little bit gritty."
She's not the only person who relies on this dry shampoo. An Ulta shopper shared, "Always worked so well for me. I always find myself gravitate to this dry shampoo specially. It smells great and def does the job as I do dye my hair a lot. 4th time purchasing and I think I'll stay loyal until another dry shampoo can change my mind."
Phyto Phytolaque Soie Finishing Spray
Hailey concluded, "My last, last step is to take a really light hairspray that's not like a super hard hold hairspray on both sides."
An Amazon shopper raved, "Best light hairspray I've ever used. I have been using this product for several years and the best is the hold and not sticky at all." Another gushed, "Best I've Found. First bought this product in Barcelona years ago, and have been happy with it ever since. It's one of the very few hair sprays that give a light spray rather than the heavy duty stuff now on the market. It doesn't make my hair dirty and I'm able to brush it without losing the benefits of the spray."
