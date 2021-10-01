Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Watch RHOP's Wendy Osefo Get Tipsy on Vodka Shots in Hilarious Preview

These ladies know how to party! While on a trip to Maryland's Eastern Shore, Dr. Wendy Osefo struggles to keep up with Mia Thornton's husband Gordon doing shots. Watch the LOL clip.

Oct 01, 2021
Watch: "RHOP" Star Dr. Wendy Osefo to Ladies "Don't F--k With My Family"

Good vibes and great shots. 

Dr. Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo get the party started during a couples' trip to Maryland's Eastern Shore in this exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing Sunday, Oct. 3. 

"Not shots of Patron, my face is going to fall off!" Wendy jokes as Eddie whips out mini red cups from behind the bar. 

"I want to toast," Wendy announces as Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton lift up their shots to cheers. "This weekend is going to be about good vibes only. So the goal of this weekend is GVO, good vibes only." 

But, it's Gordon who is ready to rumble and let his wild side loose, while Wendy tries to sit out after just one shot. 

Mia chimes in, "I'm going to tell you how G told me 10 years ago. If you can't hang with the big dogs, sit your ass on the porch with the puppies."

The Best Moments From Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac

Eventually, Eddie pressures Wendy into having a second shot—but not before Gordon does a special toast. "Hold on, we've got to do our chant," he jokes. "GVO! GVO!" 

Mia explains during a confessional that her beloved husband never ceases to surprise her.

"Gordon has different layers," she explains. "When we're home, he's like a little teddy bear and he's focused on the kids and being a dad. But when we're on vacation, he's G. We work hard, but we play harder." 

And "puppy" Wendy is left with the "gasoline" taste of straight liquor. 

Watch the hilarious party clip above!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

