Wendy Williams Delays Talk Show Return Again Amid "Ongoing Medical Issues"

The wait continues for Wendy Williams' TV return.

Though her eponymous talk show was set to premiere Oct. 4 after being delayed from Sept. 20, the 13th season has been postponed once again, pushed back to Oct. 18 amid Williams' ongoing health concerns. "She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care," the show shared in a Sept. 30 Instagram post, "and is still not ready to return to work."

While she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in September, "her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative," the statement concluded, "but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

The update comes less than 24 hours after Williams' highly anticipated return was promoted on social media. "Wendy's back MONDAY," the show's Instagram read. "What's your premiere day snack?!" A day earlier, a promo video proclaimed, "Whe wait is over. It's Wendy. We're back in full effect."