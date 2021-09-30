Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Wendy Williams Delays Talk Show Return Again Amid "Ongoing Medical Issues"

For the second time, Wendy Williams' return to her daytime talk show has been delayed. For the latest update on the host's health and what's keeping her away, keep reading.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 30, 2021 3:30 PMTags
TVWendy WilliamsCelebrities
The wait continues for Wendy Williams' TV return. 

Though her eponymous talk show was set to premiere Oct. 4 after being delayed from Sept. 20, the 13th season has been postponed once again, pushed back to Oct. 18 amid Williams' ongoing health concerns. "She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care," the show shared in a Sept. 30 Instagram post, "and is still not ready to return to work."

While she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in September, "her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative," the statement concluded, "but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

The update comes less than 24 hours after Williams' highly anticipated return was promoted on social media. "Wendy's back MONDAY," the show's Instagram read. "What's your premiere day snack?!" A day earlier, a promo video proclaimed, "Whe wait is over. It's Wendy. We're back in full effect."

Despite the unexpected push, some fans have made it clear the TV star's well-being is the priority as she continues her recovery. One comment read, "As long as shes healthy take all the time you need Wendy we love you."

Another fan wrote, "That's disappointing news but Wendy's health is more important."

A third viewer commented, "Sending love and prayers to Wendy we'll be here when you get back!!"

Williams, 57, has previously been open about being diagnosed with Graves disease, hyperthyroidism and lymphedema. However, the cause of her current medical issues has not been specified. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

