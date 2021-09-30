Here’s More Proof Channing Tatum Is Already Close With Zoë Kravitz’s Family

Watch : Channing Tatum Shares 1st Pic With Zoe Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

We're one step closer to Magic Mike 3—because Lenny Kravitz just made his official pitch for a starring role.



On Sept. 29, the singer took to Instagram to post a photo showing off his rock-hard abs, which prompted a response from Magic Mike himself—Channing Tatum. "Good god man!," the actor commented on Lenny's shirtless snap. "What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"



To which Lenny responded, "Dude, I'm just trying to get into the next Magic Mike," and hilariously added, "Any connections?"

In fact, it's Lenny who has the connection—considering daughter Zoë Kravitz has been romantically linked to Channing for the past few months. The duo first sparked relationship rumors over the summer after they were spotted getting cozy during a bike ride. And things appear to be going well, considering Channing's really good banter going with the High Fidelity star's dad.