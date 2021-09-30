The Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from September 2021: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Kyle Richards, Gabrielle Union, Kandi Burruss, Hailey Bieber, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Annie Murphy, Porsha Williams, Jennifer Aydin, Jade Roper, Dylan Dreyer, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Hannah Ann Sluss, JoJo Fletcher, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Barlow, Paige DeSorbo, and Mari Pepin. In response to those picks, you got your shop on.... a lot.
We decided to take a look back at September 2021 to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. If you're looking for a game-changing eye mask, fall fashion essentials, or innovative style hacks, keep on scrolling to the see the most-shopped products from August 2021.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kyle Richards wear these eye patches during cast trips. They are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 39K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
Just in case these are sold out (again), here are many options to buy these so you can check out these miracle workers for yourself: Kohl's, Overstock, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, and Revolve.
Romwe Women's Floral Printed Ruffle Bell Sleeve Loose Fit Rompers
"It's really beautiful. This romper comes in several different colors and it is flowy with these beautiful bell sleeves and ruffles around the shorts. It's really comfortable. It is just very loose in all the right areas and comfortable," Jade Roper Tolbert shared in her roundup of fall fashion picks.
L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón
Reese Witherspoon selected this book for her September 2021 book club pick. The star teased, "Today's forecast: sunny with a 100% chance of drama! I loved this book. L.A. Weather by [María Amparo Escandón] is a unique story that beautifully weaves together the themes of family and weather as we peel back the curtain on the Alvarados and their hidden lives. Nothing will prepare you for how this story begins. It's unconventional and so real, I felt deeply connected to these characters and clung to their beautiful moments of hope and togetherness."
General Tools 72 Leather Hole Punch Tool
In her Amazon must-haves list, Jennifer insisted, "Thought you didn't need one of these? Think again!" She explained, "Since I got smaller, so did my waist and I needed to refit my belts. I was able to fit new holes and make my fab belts smaller!" Absolutely genius. Jen isn't the only one who adores this. The leather hole punch tool has 5,400+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
HydroMATE Half Gallon 64 oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker Large BPA Free Jug with Handle Reusable Leak Proof Bottle Time Marked to Drink More
In her list of items she can't live without, Tamera Mowry-Housley said, "I have the half gallon. It makes getting my daily water intake possible and it's easy."
Goosberry Intimates So Chic Top & So Chic Bottom
If Hailey Bieber has this swimsuit, of course we want one. The style star's swimwear is surprisingly affordable too.
Skura Sponges- Set of 4
Dylan Dreyer revealed that she always has these sponges on hand in her list of must-have kitchen items.
"I like these sponges since don't smell because they're antimicrobial. They don't get that funky. Instead of that sponge with all the holes in it, like a classic sponge, these are more like a foam, thicker foam so they suds up so easily. You know when you open a new sponge and it takes a while to get the suds going it can be frustrating. These suds up easily from day one and they stay soapy. You don't have to use as much soap because they just they hold the soap," she shared.
Dylan added, "On the back side, there's a little pattern on it and when the pattern wears off, it's time to throw it away and get a new one. It reminds you to replace the sponge, because how often do you just kind of keep your sponge going and it's like 'I should really get a new one'? This is like a nice reminder that it's officially time to get rid of it."
Sidefeel Women Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans
Kyle Richards had these in her recent Amazon fashion roundup. "I'm always in jeans. I live in ripped jeans. Jeans are my favorite thing to wear in the world, since I was a little girl. You will always find me in jeans. Because I love to wear jeans, I love to find some that feel like sweatpants because I'm always always in them and I can't run around in sweatpants all the time, even though I would love to. I have to be comfortable. These are them. This is a lighter wash, which I like. You can wear these with sneakers, boots, or heels. Love these! Really comfortable!"
These are also available in several colors and styles.
Dreamfarm Supoon- Non-Stick Silicone Sit Up Scraping & Cooking Spoon with Measuring Lines
In a roundup of trending Amazon Gadgets, Tom Schwartz revealed that his wife Katie Maloney introduced him to this silicone spoon because she's "obsessed" with it. The handle has a bend in it before the spoon end, which prevents the handle from getting messy when you stir sauce. Tom Sandoval remarked, "Now you only have to clean the spoon." Schwartz added, "It also has measurements in there. One tablespoon, one teaspoon. It's super cool." He advised shoppers, "If you're making your omelets with a metal spatula, come on. This is an intervention." There are multiple colors to choose from too.
LED Desk Lamp, Colorsmoon 2 in 1 Dimmable Office Table Lamp with 35 Light Settings, Built-in Wireless Charger & USB Charging Port
Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley shared this lamp in their list of back to college must-haves. Kandi said, "This is the perfect desk lamp because you can put things on it and you can charge your phone. Listen, the way that it's made, it folds down easily. It's perfect. For me, I always need a charger right next to the bed, so the phone and the bed together is perfection and much-needed. I don't even think you'll find another lamp that's better than this. It's practical and you just need it. People lose chargers all the time, so you definitely want that desk lamp. It just makes it easier for you."
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton introduced her sister Kyle Richards to the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that she sprays it on her face because her skin gets "dry." This mist is a game-changing spray-on moisturizer that will give you that dewy, lit-from-within glow that we've all been craving. If you want to know more about why this is such a revolutionary product, click here. You won't regret it.
Vital Proteins Collagen Coffee Creamer
Jennifer Aniston told E! News, "Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers."
Beagimeg One Shoulder Long Bodycon Slit Skirt 2 Piece Dress
Mari Pepin rocked this two-piece yellow outfit on Bachelor in Paradise. An Amazon fashion find is always a good thing. And so is the ease of a two-piece outfit. You can channel BIP and go for the yellow or one of the twelve other colors. But, at this price, you might as well add one or two (or three) colors to your cart and check out.
Logene Women's Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Balloon Sleeve
In her list of Amazon fashion finds, Jade Roper Tolbert shared, "This is a cute sweater dress. It comes in lots of colors. This is a great dress for family events and photos too."
Gabrielle Union Collection Denim Maxi Shirtdress
This dress is from Gabrielle Union's Fall 2021 collection. Who would have thought that denim could be such a showstopper? Button this dress up for a family gathering. Or you can amp things up and undo some buttons to create a plunging neckline and a leg slit.
Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own
This is the bag that Kathy Hilton was looking for during a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode. Thankfully, she found it, and now we want one. Her sister Kyle Richards has one too. You can customize this weekend tote with your favorite colors and your initials.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Paige DeSorbo had this long blazer in her list of Amazon work wardrobe essentials. "You just absolutely really need an oversized black blazer. This one is a little bit more fitted and less oversized. It's a little more corporate. I know there are a lot of people going into the office, but there are also a lot of people spending days at home, so who knows what you're doing at home, but you may need to throw on a blazer before you get on a Zoom call."
It's also available in white and praline.
Set of 4 Womens Thin Belts
Jade put "one of these cute little belts" over the romper to "accentuate the waist" in her fall fashion roundup. She elaborated, "These belts are thin. They come in a packet with many and there are several different color options. I don't know if you guys watched the Emmys last night, but belts are in, I saw so many belted dresses. A belt can really pull an outfit together."
Mizon Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks with 24K Gold and Snail- 30 Pairs
"When any of my friends FaceTime me in the evenings or in the mornings, I always have these on. I place this usually in the fridge and I just wear them underneath my eyes. They really have made a huge difference. I feel like one of the things to prevent aging is just hydration," Hannah Ann Sluss shared in her list of Amazon beauty items.
"One thing that I've learned from this past year is how you can give yourself a spa experience at home. You can do it all. You just need an Amazon account." These have 4,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Mangopop Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Paige DeSorbo included this bodysuit in her list of office apparel recommendations. "I love this one. This is just a basic, black, cotton, long-sleeve bodysuit. You just need it for everything. The styling possibilities are just absolutely endless. You can wear this with a trouser, a skirt, put a blazer on over this. You can just literally wear it with anything. This is a really good quality one and it's comfortable and soft." This top is available in additional colors.
Yeokou Women's Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket
Jade Roper Tolbert added this to her Amazon fall fashions list. She said, "These super cute shackets are just all the rage. I decided to try the same one in a long version which is more like an actual coat, and then the short version as well. This is the shorter size in the same exact pattern. So, this is one that you could wear with jeans. Just roll my sleeves up. This hits right below the behind, like right below my hips, at the bottom of my hips."
N+B Shampoo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow included this in her list of things she can't live without. She said, "Hair is one of my favorite assets. If I don't have my hair done, I don't feel myself. My hair has never looked healthier since using the N+B core collection. Their products feel and smell incredible."
Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars used these gold skin treatments during a spa day at Kathy Hilton's house.
You will feel like you're at a spa (or Kathy Hilton's house) when you use the Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask. It instantly firms, lift, and hydrates the skin. Plus, it decreases puffiness and inflammation. After cleansing your skin, apply the top section of the face mask, then the bottom. Make sure you gently pull the face mask up so it contours the jaw line and overlaps with the top portion of the mask. Leave the mask on for 20-40 minutes. When you take it off, gently massage the remaining anti-aging serum into your skin until it's full absorbed. Your skin will feel and look like new!
You can get the Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask at Skinstore, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and LookFantastic.
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Reese Witherspoon selected We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz for her August 2021 book club pick. The actress shared, "This book is every suspense-lovers dream and it kept me up WAY too late turning pages," describing We Were Never Here as "a novel with crazy twists and turns that will have you ditching your Friday night plans for more chapters."
Reese elaborated, "The story centers around two friends, Emily and Kristin, who love to go on adventures around the world. This year they are in Chile and through a series of circumstances, end up in a room with a dead body… but here's the twist, it's not the first time it has happened to them! Coincidence? You'll just have to pick up a copy to find out...."
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"This is a bestseller on Amazon. I've seen all my friends and tons of Bachelor girls wear these. I have these in black and tortoise. The tortoise to me just screams 'fall.' The black, I wore all summer, seven days a week. These are it. I love these super cute, giant, cat eye. These come in several colors too," Jade shared in her list of Amazon fashions.
These sunglasses have 4,200+ five-star reviews.
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder
"I don't like sitting in my desk all day. Sometimes, I just want to chill in bed, even if it's just to watch a movie on my computer. You can just lay this on your lap. It's comfortable. You can put your phone, computer, and mouse on this. You can use it in a dorm or at home," Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley Burruss stated in their college must-haves shopping list.
This lap desk is available in six colors and it has 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
If you've been wondering how Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff gets her perfectly voluminous locks, she uses this curling iron to do her hair in just three minutes. Crystal isn't the only fan of this curling iron. It has 10,100 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers. The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 428F and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
Sutton Stracke used this face roller on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, referring to it as her anti-anxiety roller, but it's actually a game-changing skincare tool that's worth checking out. If you want to learn more about it, here's everything you need to know.
UpFox Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless - Mini Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable for Car, Home, Office, Pet Hair Travel Cleaning
"This is very small, it's handheld so you don't have it taking up a lot of space. It's just easy. You spill something and you quickly clean it up with your handheld vacuum cleaner. I wouldn't recommend a full vacuum cleaner because it just takes up too much space," Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley shared in their joint list of back to college must-have items.
SheIn Women's Mock Neck Short Cap Sleeve Sweater
"This sweater, I love this! I saw this and immediately was like 'I need to order this.' It's ribbed. It has a mock neck, which we adore. You need to order this right now," Paige DeSorbo remarked in her list of workplace wardrobe picks.
Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Zesica Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
In her list of fall fashion must-haves, Jade Roper Tolbert said, "Here is one of the cardigans, that I purchased. It would even look cute tied in the front in a really cute way that I saw, I've been watching all these fashion accounts on TikTok. It's a really pretty crocheted timeless kind of cardigan that you can wear with anything." This cardigan has 2,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray- Set of 2
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval included Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray in their wedding survival guide and their list of must-pack travel essentials.
Tom Schwartz declared, "These have changed my life. Poo-Pourri has given me the confidence to poop anywhere. I used to be poop shy, especially on a flight." Sandoval shared, "You spritz two sprays into the toilet, do your business, maybe another one for good measure, and give it a flush."
Schwartz described using these sprays as a "courtesy thing," adding, "And look at these, how svelte they are. When I go out to bars or clubs, I have one of these in my pocket just in case. It's my everyday pick of the day."
Amazon Smart Plug
"It's a space-saving design. You always want a smart plug," Kandi said in her list of college shopping recommendations. Her daughter Riley pointed out, "It works with Alexa."
"So if you want to say 'Alexa, turn off my lights, it can turn off everything.' It's not just a regular plug, people," Kandi promised. Kandi and Riley aren't the only people who view this as an essential More than 370,800 Amazon customers left 5-star reviews raving about this Amazon Smart Plug.
eBags Classic Pack-it-Flat Toiletry Kit (Black)
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval included this toiletry bag in their list of favorite Amazon travel items. Tom Schwartz said, "It's not very exciting. It's not sexy. It's a toiletry bag. This one is awesome. It doesn't take up too much space." Tom Sandoval added, "It lays flat in your suitcase. You can fit a lot in here and it doesn't take up too much space when you pack. A lot of my previous toiletry bags bunch up and they're huge."
There are multiple colors to choose from too.
The Drop Women's Joanna Short-Sleeve Mock Neck Ribbed T-Shirt
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared, "Mock turtlenecks have been a favorite of mine since seventh grade. I think they're timeless. I think they're chic. I think there's something very Audrey Hepburn about a mock turtleneck. A simple white one with a black pair of pants is amazing. I love this one. This one's ribbed." It's also available black, blue, red, mint, and green.
Essie Nail Polish In High Voltage Vinyl
Jade Roper Tolbert included her list of fall finds from Amazon. She said, "You know this is so funny to me. This is my life. I wanted to show you guys a really cute nail polish. And then I only had time to paint one hand. So, one hand is painted one set of nails is painted."
Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men & Women
"Compression socks, you need circulation. If you get leg cramps or get swollen, these are amazing. These things are awesome if you're doing an Iron Man or a Marathon or you're on a long flight. They keep the blood flowing It's like a little permanent hug on your feet," Tom Schwartz shared in his list of travel must-haves.
Tom Sandoval added, "A lot of times when you are on planes, your feet will swell up. If you take your shoes off on a plane and you want to put them on when you land, it's tough." These socks have 47,900+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers and they're available in multiple colors.
Allucho Headbands for Women- 12 Pack
"These headbands are really cute, and they come in so many colors in one pack. And they're crazy affordable I couldn't believe how many came with the pack," Jade Roper Tolbert said in her list of fall fashion finds.
The Drop Women's Ivory V-Neck Peplum Blouse by @paolaalberdi
"I feel like this is the perfect top. I love the ruching on the sleeves," Paige DeSorbo shared in her list of office wardrobe essentials.
Everbellus Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings
"These are a look-alike to the Spanx leather leggings for leather leggings, for a fraction of the price because those are like $100. Just like Spanx promises, even though these are a look-alike, these things hold you in. They're so nice and comfy, but holding everything in. Every year I see on Instagram, all the fashion bloggers sell out those Spanx leggings, but these ones are just as good for an actually good price," Jade Roper Tolbert said in her roundup of Amazon fashions.
These leggings have 12,300+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Tiksawon Women's Summer V Neck Strappy Cami Tank Tops
"This is a really pretty blouse. This could be for like more like a date night with the leggings. This is a silk-like fabric. I love this olive color with the black lace detail," Jade Roper Tolbert remarked in her list of Amazon finds.
Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress
"I want to show you this beautiful dress that's like boutique quality for a way cheaper price. It's really pretty. It's smocked. It comes in lots of pretty colors, it's really cute, and has tons of great ratings, Jade Roper shared.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
Kyle Richards recently raved about the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. The Beverly Hills Housewife said, "This Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I have it on right now. I love putting this on because it gets rid of any water weight and I do work out every single day. I'm always trying hard to look my best and this makes me feel better about my waist and it makes me very aware of my posture, which I love. I just try to keep this on, especially if I have a bathing suit day coming up, it makes me feel better in my bathing suit."
Kyle isn't the only one who's a fan of this waist trimmer. It has 32,900+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Drop Women's Pamela Pull-On Belted Pant
"A pair of black pants is an absolute must," Paige DeSorbo declared in her roundup of Amazon office wardrobe picks. These are definitely transitional for your weekend wardrobe too. They have a paper bag top. For an office, I think that these are super cute. You can out on a sleek bodysuit with these. You can put on a white button-up with me. You can also do a sweater vest, which we love. These are very versatile and they are very comfortable. Sitting in an office chair for however many hours a day, I would start to get uncomfortable. I would have to make sure my outfits were always comfortable."
Blencot Casual Blazers
"This is something that you could wear to the office that you could layer with. It has one button right here. I would probably wear it open. It's cute, dressy, and super comfortable," Jade shared in her fall fashion roundup.
Tom Clovers Crossbody Bags for Women
"This cute bag looks like a Chloe look-alike. Do you know the Chloe bags? I had one. And then one day when Tanner [Tolbert] and I were out to dinner, I left it in a bathroom stall and it was never to be seen again. So, because I lose things a lot, it's probably smarter for me to invest in stuff like this," Jade Roper Tolbert said in her Amazon fashion roundup.
Romwe Women's Summer Short Sleeve Mock Neck Casual Blouse Tops
"I love pairing this top with great accessories and a cute skirt or pants. This look says boss babe all day long," Jennifer Aydin said in her list of Amazon must-haves.
