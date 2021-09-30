The Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from September 2021: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston & More

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kyle Richards wear these eye patches during cast trips. They are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.

And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 39K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.

Just in case these are sold out (again), here are many options to buy these so you can check out these miracle workers for yourself: Kohl's, Overstock, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, and Revolve.