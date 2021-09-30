Britney Spears' Attorney Reveals How She's Feeling After "Monumental" Win in Conservatorship Case

Watch : Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears is one step closer to being a free woman.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from his role as the pop star's conservator of her estate, a ruling that was made effective immediately. In his place, the court has appointed businessman John Zabel, who will temporarily serve in the position through the end of the year.

Moreover, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart stated he intends to imminently file a petition outlining their plans to terminate the entire conservatorship, which began in 2008.

Following the hearing, Rosengart spoke to the press outside the courthouse, telling one reporter that his client is "very happy" with the outcome. He declined to speak further, citing attorney-client privileges.

However, he added in a separate press conference that this is a "monumental" moment for the "Lucky" singer, saying, "This is a substantial step toward her freedom."

"It's been a lot of hard work," he continued. "It's been intense. I'm proud. Britney's proud."