Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Sweet Tweet About Ariana Grande 8 Years Before The Voice

Finally a friendship to rival that of Blake Shelton and Adam Levine!
Ever since Ariana Grande joined The Voice this season, she and Kelly Clarkson have made a strong case as to why they're the show's new dynamic duo. From slaying their duet of "Respect" to gushing about each other's "amazing" vocals, Ari and Kelly seem to be inseparable.
Apparently, their obsession with each other isn't new. Kelly just revealed that she and Ariana fangirled over each other eight years before co-starring as coaches on The Voice.
Kelly posted a screenshot of one of her tweets from September 2013, which read, "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"
The "positions" artist (who had just finished her time on Victorious) responded the next day, writing, "omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."
While it seems nearly impossible to imagine a time before Ariana Grande was the A-lister she is today, hindsight is always going to be 20/20. So, flash-forward to 2021, and Kelly re-shared a screenshot of the convo, knowing all that she does now. "How it Started vs. How it's Going," she wrote with a pic of them on set. "Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!?"
Ari hopped aboard the love train, responding, "oh my goodness this post." She added in another comment, "beyond honored! i love you so! thank you so so much for having me."
Fans are already living for this duo. "Kelliana forever," one wrote, while another said, "this makes my heart warm."
Earlier this month, Ari jointed Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show where they essentially gushed over one another. The host called her "funny as hell."
"This is the coolest thing about you though," Kelly shared. "Backstage, I have to have my eye makeup redone. Like, she's hysterical. She's so funny. Very quick-witted. I didn't know this about you."
Ari later told her, "You all made me feel so comfortable and are the nicest people."
She might be changing her mind, however, after receiving this salty text from Blake.
