Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Sweet Tweet About Ariana Grande 8 Years Before The Voice

Watch : Ariana Grande Shares Salty Text From Blake Shelton

Finally a friendship to rival that of Blake Shelton and Adam Levine!

Ever since Ariana Grande joined The Voice this season, she and Kelly Clarkson have made a strong case as to why they're the show's new dynamic duo. From slaying their duet of "Respect" to gushing about each other's "amazing" vocals, Ari and Kelly seem to be inseparable.

Apparently, their obsession with each other isn't new. Kelly just revealed that she and Ariana fangirled over each other eight years before co-starring as coaches on The Voice.

Kelly posted a screenshot of one of her tweets from September 2013, which read, "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

The "positions" artist (who had just finished her time on Victorious) responded the next day, writing, "omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."