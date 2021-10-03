18 Gifts Your Boyfriend Secretly Wants—and Needs—for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Ladies, it's time to take shopping matters into your own hands.
National Boyfriend Day is here meaning its the perfect day to treat the man in your life to some steak and eggs for breakfast, a thoughtful card or maybe a trip to the sports bar. Trust us, it's okay if you don't understand what's happening in the football game.
Or maybe it's time to shop for him and buy some essentials that need a little refresh.
Could the lucky guy in your life need some new underwear or loungewear? We got you! Maybe he needs to freshen up his bathroom for when you come over? Consider it handled!
Whatever he needs (and likely wants), we got you covered in our handy shopping guide below.
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Philips Norelco trimmer and shaver a 5-star review. Designed for men who wear stubble, beards or just have hair in pesky places, this item will help trim away anything that's unwanted.
Squatty Potty Standard 7-Inch Toilet Stool
We know what you're thinking: What the heck is this?! But after making a huge splash on Shark Tank, the Squatty Potty has transformed the way thousands of people go to the bathroom. By resting your feet on this toilet stool, your body mimics a natural squat position that fully relaxes the colon to allow complete elimination.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Summer is over and if your boyfriend didn't get the exact tan he wanted, St. Tropez is here to help. Prepare for a long-lasting, lightweight and 100 percent clean fake tan that also provides 24 hours hydration.
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Yes, gentlemen; It's okay to splurge on a nice toothbrush. Follow your dentist's advice once and for all and invest in an electric toothbrush that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush.
Supersoft Lounge Pants
It's time! Whether your man needs some fresh work-from-home loungewear or pajamas, Cash Warren and Pair of Thieves want every guy to experience their customer top-rated lounge pants.
Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack
Ladies, we get it. You're sick of carrying your man's miscellaneous items in your purse. As an alternative, gift him Herschel's fashionable and practical hip pack that can hold his keys, wallet, hand sanitizer and other items he can't live without.
Kiehl's Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash
While Kiehl's can be intimidating for some guys, we're here to help ease him into the naturally inspired skincare brand with their energizing hair and body cleanser formulated for men's skin. It smells good and lasts for countless showers.
Related Garments Underwear & Sock Sets
Make dressing so much easier in the morning with Related Garments' underwear and sock sets that include a boxer brief, matching set of casual stay-put crew socks and a pair of non-slip no-show socks. Plus, take advantage of their fall sale ending soon.
Mixology for Beginners: Innovative Craft Cocktails for the Home Bartender
Date nights at home can still be fun (and delicious) thanks to author Prairie Rose's new book. You'll quickly learn the same drinks you enjoy at the bar taste a lot better when they're made skillfully at home and for a fraction of the price.
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Navy Undated Focused Monthly Planner
Let's face it: Life is getting a whole lot busier now. Help keep your boyfriend organized with a monthly planner that can be used all the way until the end of 2022.
LocknLock Set of 4 Vented Glass Squares
For the guy who loves leftovers or bringing their own lunch to work, keep all the food fresh and organized in LocknLock's 3-cup square containers with vented lids. As a bonus, all containers are freezer-, microwave-, dishwasher- and over-safe.
Poo-Pourri Set of 3 2-oz Harvest Deodorizers
Make sure his bathroom stays nice with Poo-Poouri's Harvest-scented deodorizers. Place a bottle in the powder room so guests can give a spritz in the bowl before they go.
Intimacy Deck by BestSelf
Sick of the same old date night week after week? This Intimacy Deck will help you start relationship-building conversations with brilliant, fun and engaging cards that introduce the same curiosity and excitement you shared with your partner on your first date together.
Truff Hot Sauce Bundle Pack
Featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list, Truff hot sauce can kick up the heat when you're cooking your favorite dishes. For a tease, the original sauce is a curated blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices. Trust us, the combination of ingredients delivers a flavor you will love.
Black Leather Wallet
Ladies, take a peek at your man's wallet. It's time for an upgrade isn't it? Fortunately, Express has a variety to choose from that offer both quality and convenience.
Blendjet 2.0 16-oz Portable Rechargeable Blender
Whether you're hitting the gym, tailgating or lounging poolside, this blender will quickly prove to be more than a smoothie-maker. The BlendJet 2.0 lets you consume your favorite drinks, dressings and dips anytime, anywhere!
SAMODRA Non-Electric Cold Water Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
No, this is not a gag gig. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers gave this bidet attachment a 5-star review. The non-electronic item features dual nozzles for two spray modes: Front cleaning for women's private and rear cleaning for men and women. You'll thank us later.
TYIAUS Muscle Massage Gun
Nobody likes a complainer who talks about how sore they are after a workout. Luckily, this massage gun effectively relieves the body's aches, pain and soreness by sending pulses of pressure that penetrate deep into muscle tissue, effectively improving range of motion, flexibility and encouraging blood flow.
Still shopping? These fall candles will delight any man in your life. And ladies, treat yourself to a holiday advent calendar before they sell out.