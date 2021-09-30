10 Incredibly Chic Workout Sets You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The two things that keep us from skipping out on our workout class are the cancellation fees and having a cute workout set. If you can relate, we have a treat for you on this fine Friday Eve!
In an effort to look cute on a budget so we can afford said workout classes (and the occasional no-show fees), we scoured Amazon to find cute workout sets that will help us feel stylish while we are holding a plank, lifting weights or finding our zen.
Below, check out our findings and treat yourself!
HYZ Women's Workout 2-Piece Outfit
We are loving the neckline on this top and how it offers ample coverage and support for gym time.
QINSEN 2-Piece Workout Outfit for Women
We consider green to be our lucky color. Maybe our fitness instructor won't notice when we take a break mid-plank if we wear this! Regardless, we are obsessed with the two-tone design.
Sportneer Ribbed Seamless Matching Gym Set
This ribbed set is so fun! The neckline and color are everything.
Women's Workout Set
Love polka dots and working out? This chic short and top set is for you.
Beaufident Women's Seamless Workout Set
This set will match that glass of wine you can treat yourself to post-workout. If you aren't a fan of the hue, there's 31 other colors to choose from.
Yeoreo Yoga Outfit for Women Seamless 2-Piece Set
Show off your fierceness with this snakeskin set. Not to mention, it's super flattering!
High Waist Seamless Leggings and Crop Top Set
Channel your inner Sporty Spice with this peach set that features butt-lifting tummy control leggings and a quarter zip top.
Fafofa 2-Piece Workout Outfit
No need to change after your fitness class thanks to this set. You'll look effortlessly chic while getting your green juice!
Yofit Women's High Waist 2-Piece Seamless Workout Outfit
Just in time for the colder months, this long sleeve and legging set will keep you warm during those early morning or late night sweat sessions.
OQQ Yoga Outfit for Women
Make a bold fashion statement with this neon green two-piece outfit. The seamless construction allows for less chafing and more comfort.
