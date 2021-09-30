Relive the Most Shocking Grey's Anatomy Moments Ahead of the New Season

Watch : Katherine Heigl on Why She REALLY Left "Grey's Anatomy"

No one does shocking TV quite like Grey's Anatomy.

Since its debut in 2005, the Shonda Rhimes-created show has found new and captivating ways to stun its viewers. We mean, who could forget the jaw-dropping season one finale? We certainly haven't.

Still, for those who may need a refresher, the episode revealed that Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) was actually married, despite his romantic pursuit of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Fast forward to season 17, where fan favorite Dr. Andrea "Andrew" DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) was fatally stabbed while pursuing a human trafficker. Although we're still struggling to embrace this death, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff stands by the gut-wrenching decision.

"I think he went out a hero," Vernoff told Variety in March. "I think that he went out fighting for what he believed in. And he was through his mental health crisis. He'd become a very productive member of the hospital staff. And he wasn't going to let this woman walk away again."