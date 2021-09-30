Closely Guarded Scripts, 4 A.M. Workouts and "Emotional Olympics": 20 Secrets About Alias

Considering there is not a single picture to prove that Jennifer Garner has aged since her days on Alias, it's hard to believe the action-, romance- and wig-packed ABC spy drama premiered 20 years ago.
But it indeed has been that long since Garner assumed the role of Sydney Bristow, mild-mannered grad student by day and slick undercover agent always, whose attempt at a so-called normal life immediately spins out of control when her boss at what turns out to be a branch of an international crime syndicate finds out she told her fiancé she's in the CIA. Which, she thought she was. Sydney's mom had died (mysteriously, it turns out) and Victor Garber played her dad, who was only holding her at arm's length for so long because he too was a double agent. Surprise!
"It is a ludicrous premise," series creator J.J. Abrams quipped to E! News in 2001 not long after the show's Sept. 30 premiere.
But with every episode a roller-coaster ride turning what you thought you knew about a character on its head, that coveted 18-to-49 demographic kept coming back for more.
Asked about the show's success that December, Garner guilelessly replied, "Is it successful? I guess I'm unaware of some huge success. As long as we're on the air, I'm happy, and I know people are liking it, I know people are watching it, but I have tried not to pay too much attention to all of that, because you can get so wrapped up in it."
Garber, a prolific stage and screen actor whose credits included Titanic and Legally Blonde, got recognized far more than she did at first, the actress shared with a smile, but soon enough there weren't many places she could go where people didn't notice that there was a super-spy in their midst.
For more on how the pieces of the intricate puzzle that was Alias came together, here are 20 secrets about how Garner ended up in the breakout role of a triple-lifetime and what happened next. (There are major plot spoilers ahead, so if you were waiting until now to binge Alias, it's streaming on Amazon Video and come back for a debriefing when you're done.)
In these reboot-happy times, the subject of getting the team back together (whoever survived the first go-round, that is) for more Alias has come up quite a bit in recent years. Asked about the prospect once again in March, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter, "Sign me up! Grab Bradley by the scruff of his neck!"
Whether Bradley Cooper would need that sort of wrangling or not, the main cast does still enjoy the bond that was fostered early on when they were having weekly watch parties at each other's houses.
"We liked being with each other," Garber, who officiated at Garner's 2005 wedding to Ben Affleck, told TV Line in 2016. "It was just one of those things that doesn't happen. It hasn't happened to me before or since."
Added Michael Vartan, "I've been in this business for 30 years. It was, hands down, the greatest human experience I've had in the business by far."