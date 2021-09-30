Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Just How "Explosive" Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Confessions Are

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais Stunned By Erika Jayne Lashing Out at Her

A reunion so juicy it needed four parts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff is promising fans will not be disappointed by the upcoming four-part RHOBH reunion. And as for what it was like taping the dramatic special, let's just say Erika Jayne tells all when it comes to her ongoing legal troubles and divorce from ex Tom Girardi.

"There's a lot of explosive moments. Yeah, it was intense," Crystal told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's season finale. "And I'm sure you'll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my god!'"

The Bravolebrity assures Erika will be grilled about the shocking stories she's shared this season involving Tom's car accident, his cheating, Tom's run-in with a burglar and subsequent hospitalization and her son rolling his car five times in the snow.

"I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reasons. But I don't think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked," Crystal dished of Erika. "I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted, Andy [Cohen] certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion."