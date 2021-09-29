Here's the Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status After Their Dinner Dates

Watch : Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Caught at Dinner Again

It appears this dating rumor will be Gone in Sixty Seconds.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted spending one-on-one time together in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photographers captured the two enjoying a late-night dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant—you know, the eatery they first dined at in July.

Following their evening outing, for which they both wore all-black ensembles, the duo raised eyebrows about the nature of their relationship. And while the Oscar-winning actress and "Starboy" singer have yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their connection, a source exclusively tells E! News there's nothing romantic going on.

"They are not dating," the insider bluntly shares. "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with."

The source adds, "They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."