Hannah Waddingham Feels No Shame for Keeping One Game of Thrones Prop

During her Sept. 29 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham discussed her time on Game of Thrones, including the prop she took home.

Septa Unella probably wouldn't approve of this.

During her Sept. 29 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ted Lasso star (and recent Emmy winner) Hannah Waddingham reflected on her time playing the viciously devout nun on HBO's Game of Thrones. Waddingham's role on the cultural phenomenon came up after host Kelly Clarkson declared her love for the actress, and the tyrannical character she played.

"I also loved you in Game of Thrones," the American Idol winner noted. "First of all, I heard that you kept the bell from 'Shame, Shame.'"

"Yes," Waddingham confirmed.

Clarkson was, of course, referring to the famous scene involving Waddingham's alter ego, Septa Unella, in which she paraded a naked Cersei (Lena Headey) through the streets of King's Landing. So, it isn't surprising that Clarkson called that prop "kind of messed up" to have.

As for Waddingham? It was the perfect send-off gift.

"That's when you know your character is really dead," she quipped, "when they give you the hero thing. 'And thank you very much and goodbye.'"

Waddingham has been quite vocal about her role on the fantasy drama, having previously revealed details about her iconic torture scene. Back in May, the 47-year-old actress told Collider Ladies Night that she had a less than enjoyable experience filming it. Why? Because it was, well, torture.

"I thought they'd sent me the wrong bits," she recalled. "And, sure enough, when I got there, I was then put in the wetsuit top and I was like, 'Because?' and they went, 'Oh, it's waterboarding instead.' And I was like, 'Oh, we're not actually doing waterboarding?' 'No, no, no, we are.'"

Waddingham went on to reveal that she was strapped to a table for 10 hours. "And definitely, other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life," she added. "Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself. But in those moments you have to think, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you chicken out and go, 'No, this isn't what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?'"

While this wasn't necessarily a great experience for Waddingham, she doesn't regret her time on GoT, adding on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I feel like I've been very lucky that these huge shows have just gone 'come in and do this.'"

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO, Apple+

For more of Waddingham, you can catch her full interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

