Kim Kardashian and North West Are Twinning With Matching Face Tattoos

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Edgy Face Tattoos

We're going gaga for North West's goth style.

The glam eight-year-old showed off new temporary face and neck tattoos to match mom Kim Kardashian in an adorable Instagram selfie, shared on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "TATS," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star captioned with a rock on emoji.

Kim opted for a bumblebee, mandala and broken heart face tattoos, as she points up with her tongue out to highlight North's own ink. Her eldest child rocked "wanderlust" waves, a diamond, sun, butterfly and smiley face tats, with a cursive reminder for "good vibes" under her right eye.

North previously donned edgy face tattoos for dad Kanye West's Donda album listening party on Aug. 6. Kim even shared how her "sidekick" North is a "full goth girl" fashionista. "North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," Kim revealed during the Sept. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath."