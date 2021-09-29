Jay Cutler Recalls "Panic Attack" Moment When He Couldn't Find His and Kristin Cavallari's Kids

Jay Cutler recently experienced every parent's worst nightmare.
On the latest episode of his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast, the former NFL star—who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with ex Kristin Cavallari—recalled the scary moment when he couldn't find his two youngest children. "They gave me a panic attack because—me and oldest Camden were watching football, they were upstairs in the craft room—it was probably 20 minutes," Jay told his podcast guest, ESPN's Sage Steele. "I looked at Cam and I was like, 'They're really quiet, this can't be good.'"
As Jay recalled, he went upstairs to check on the kids, but they were nowhere to be found. "I'm yelling for them, I'm doing all the things, nothing, nothing, nothing," he said. "Go outside, they have these dirt bikes, dirt bikes are there, the other bikes are there. I go around back, there's a pool, I'm like looking in the pool, they can all swim, not there. I go in the pool house, not there."
That's when Jay, who announced his split from Kristin in April 2020, decided to go back inside to ask Camden where he saw them last. "I'm yelling the whole time," Jay said, noting he then checked the craft room again, a nearby hill and even the mailbox, but the kids were still MIA.
After returning to the backyard, a "screaming" Jay heard "a little giggle" coming from their treehouse. "They're laying down so I can't see them," Jay said. "I'm like, 'I need you two down here right now, right this second.' And I'm sure I didn't say it that nicely, but they come down and I'm like, 'Was that funny? Did you guys hear me the whole time?'"
When Jaxon informed him they had indeed heard him the entire time, Jay replied, "You really scared me and it's not OK you did that." As a result, Jaxon and Saylor had to sit in two chairs for an hour without TV or any electronics.
"It was probably 15 minutes that I was looking around," he noted. "I was really pissed off and then I was like, 'I'm glad you're OK.' And [I] had to explain why that wasn't—you scared me, you can't do that. And then I went back to being mad and I was like, 'Alright, you get no dessert and you have to sit in these chairs for an hour.'"
