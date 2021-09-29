Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Took Camping Trip With Parents Days Before His Disappearance

Watch : Brian Laundrie INDICTED on Bank Fraud Charges

While Brian Laundrie remains missing, the public is learning more about his final days with his family before he became the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, was with his family on a short camping trip a week before his parents last saw him, the Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed.

"Brian and family were at Fort De Soto Park in Florida from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7 and all left campground together," Bertolino said. On Sept. 17, the North Port Police Department and FBI announced they were searching for Brian after his family claimed they had not seen him since days earlier, on Sept. 14. The development came two weeks after Brian returned home from the road trip he and Gabby began in July without her. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Brian has not been named a suspect in her death, but has been called a person of interest in her disappearance.