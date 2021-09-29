Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Took Camping Trip With Parents Days Before His Disappearance

While Brian Laundrie remains missing, the public is learning more about his final days with his family before he became the subject of a nationwide manhunt.
Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, was with his family on a short camping trip a week before his parents last saw him, the Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed.
"Brian and family were at Fort De Soto Park in Florida from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7 and all left campground together," Bertolino said. On Sept. 17, the North Port Police Department and FBI announced they were searching for Brian after his family claimed they had not seen him since days earlier, on Sept. 14. The development came two weeks after Brian returned home from the road trip he and Gabby began in July without her. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Brian has not been named a suspect in her death, but has been called a person of interest in her disappearance.
The attorney's statement both confirms and refutes claims Duane Chapman—also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter—recently made to Fox News. The reality star, who was photographed knocking on the front door of the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla. on Sept. 25, said he got a lead that they had been in Fort De Soto Park. "The parents were down here two times," he claimed, noting the dates Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 through Sept. 8. "They registered to stay at this park."
"Allegedly," he added, "what we're hearing is...three people came in on the 6th and two people left on the 8th." However, the attorney only confirmed the Sept. 6 through Sept. 7 dates and said they all left the campground together.
The family attorney previously addressed accusations that Brian's parents helped him get away. "Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," he told E! News via text. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."
There is currently a federal warrant out for Brian's arrest, after he was indicted by a grand jury for "knowingly and with intent to defraud [using] one or one or more unauthorized access devices," including a debit card and bank account, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, per the indictment obtained by E! News. He allegedly "obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period."
In response, the Laundrie family attorney told E! News, "It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."