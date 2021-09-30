Here's What the Stars of Saturday Night Live Think of Kim Kardashian Hosting

Watch : "SNL" Castmates Talk Kim Kardashian And Being Honorary "Sisters"

Kim Kardashian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live may have caused a few waves, but there's nothing but love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on set.

SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim exclusively dished on why they wanted to "throw a little sunlight" on the situation, especially following Debra Messing's surprising shade following the season 47 hosting news.

"I think it'll be fun," Ego said of working with Kim during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 30. "It's always nice on the show to have a host that people don't expect necessarily to be in that space or be able to do sketch comedy. It's fun for us to make all the hosts look as good as possible and as seasoned as possible at this thing."

Ego added, "The booking department really did something this go-around so I think it will be fun. I don't want to say all of my kids are my favorite, but they are!"