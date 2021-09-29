Cheryl Burke on the "Shame" She Felt Over COVID-19 Diagnosis & Her DWTS Future

Watch : Cheryl Burke Felt "Shame" on COVID Diagnosis & Talks "DWTS" Return

Down, but certainly not out.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis on Sept. 26, and now, the two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner is opening up about her initial reaction to the news.

"I had all types of feelings," Burke exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless, because you can't really control the situation."

Burke originally took to Instagram to announce her diagnosis: "I have really bad news," Burke said in a video. "I've been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back, and it came back positive. And I just feel so bad for [DWTS partner] Cody [Rigsby]—I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."

On Daily Pop, Burke noted that she "has no answers, really, as to how I got it," but pointed to possible points of exposure.