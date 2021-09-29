See the Khloe Kardashian Ad That Was Allegedly Too Racy for TV

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Good American(ness) Gracious! Khloe Kardashian's latest ad may be too hot for TV, but it's perfect for social media.
The denim designer officially marked the launch of her brand's "Find the One" campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 28 by sharing a super-sultry ad on Instagram—which, plot twist—was originally intended for broadcast. The original 30-second commercial, which features Khloe in bed modeling her new formfitting jeans—and nothing else—was allegedly rejected by television networks because the video was "too racy."
But, not to worry, at-home audiences should still be able to watch the ad in all of it's all tamed-down glory eventually. A rep for the clothing company confirms to E! News, "The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it's now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing."
Luckily for followers of the brand, Khloe posted 15 seconds of the commercial to Instagram that same day. "It's just different this time," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the clip as she poses in a pair of her new denim. "I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."
And sister Kim Kardashian is one of her biggest supporters. The KKW Beauty founder showered her younger sibling with praise for her latest endeavor, commenting, "You are THE ONE."
Khloe's latest launch definitely promises to bring the sexy—in more ways than one.
"As a brand built on empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality denim and apparel in all sizes," the brand's press release read, "Good American's ‘Find the One' campaign uplifts and celebrates that feeling of sexiness and confidence that all women experience when finding the perfect pair of jeans."
Take it all in for yourself by watching the video above!