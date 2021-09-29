See the Khloe Kardashian Ad That Was Allegedly Too Racy for TV

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes Back to Blonde in Stunning New Look

Good American(ness) Gracious! Khloe Kardashian's latest ad may be too hot for TV, but it's perfect for social media.

The denim designer officially marked the launch of her brand's "Find the One" campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 28 by sharing a super-sultry ad on Instagram—which, plot twist—was originally intended for broadcast. The original 30-second commercial, which features Khloe in bed modeling her new formfitting jeans—and nothing else—was allegedly rejected by television networks because the video was "too racy."



But, not to worry, at-home audiences should still be able to watch the ad in all of it's all tamed-down glory eventually. A rep for the clothing company confirms to E! News, "The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it's now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing."

Luckily for followers of the brand, Khloe posted 15 seconds of the commercial to Instagram that same day. "It's just different this time," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the clip as she poses in a pair of her new denim. "I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."