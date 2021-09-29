Cazzie David Reveals She's in a "Healthy" Relationship After "Toxic" Past Romance

Watch : Why Alex Cooper Loves Haters on the Internet

Cazzie David has a special someone in her life again—but things are different this time.

During a sit-down with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, the 27-year-old actress and author confirmed she is in a relationship. "It's been a while," David confirmed. Unfortunately for fans, that's the extent of the details she dished out on her current romance. But when it came to her dating history, particularly the love bombing she suffered from an unnamed ex, David was more forthcoming.

Reflecting on the love bombing she's experienced—the act of showing someone excessive attention, giving extravagant gifts and making grand romantic gestures as a way to later manipulate you—David said, "It works really well…once you're in a relationship with that person, you're constantly trying to get back to this time when it was amazing."

While she did not name the ex that treated her this way, David did confirm she thought she was going to be with this person for the rest of her life. To listeners, she offered this advice: "If someone hurts your feelings and they genuinely don't care how it's affected you, that is like the biggest sign ever."