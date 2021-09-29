Cazzie David Reveals She's in a "Healthy" Relationship After "Toxic" Past Romance

Cazzie David has a special someone in her life again—but things are different this time.
During a sit-down with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, the 27-year-old actress and author confirmed she is in a relationship. "It's been a while," David confirmed. Unfortunately for fans, that's the extent of the details she dished out on her current romance. But when it came to her dating history, particularly the love bombing she suffered from an unnamed ex, David was more forthcoming.
Reflecting on the love bombing she's experienced—the act of showing someone excessive attention, giving extravagant gifts and making grand romantic gestures as a way to later manipulate you—David said, "It works really well…once you're in a relationship with that person, you're constantly trying to get back to this time when it was amazing."
While she did not name the ex that treated her this way, David did confirm she thought she was going to be with this person for the rest of her life. To listeners, she offered this advice: "If someone hurts your feelings and they genuinely don't care how it's affected you, that is like the biggest sign ever."
She also recalled one instance when the person she was dating was flying to see her and texted her before the flight to say that they needed to talk to her. While she thought her ex was traveling to break up with her, when the person finally arrived, it turned out they were there to tell her she wasn't having enough sex with them. "At first, I thought it was a joke," David said. "After, I said I would obviously have sex more with them and was apologizing—I was genuinely humiliated."
Now in a different relationship, David—who previously dated Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson—understands how it should actually be. "Once you're in a healthy relationship, you almost feel like they don't even like you. Not that they don't, but it's because it's healthy. You don't need to text all day every day. You could even go a day where you don't text at all or that they don't say that you're literally the most incredible person they've ever met in their entire lives."
As she told Cooper, "You almost start to have toxic traits yourself because you've been programmed to think that's what love is, but it's not."