R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian Says Son Psalm Resembles This Sibling in Sweet Video

Psalm West is growing up fast and you won’t believe how much he looks like his older brother, Saint. Watch Kim Kardashian’s cute video of the 2-year-old toddler below.

By Kisha Forde Sep 29, 2021 2:39 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

Psalm West is clearly Saint West's brother half.
 
And yes, although they may be a few years apart, there is no denying the fast-growing resemblance between the two, as Kim Kardashian pointed out in her latest Instagram Story. The SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, posted sweet footage of her and her youngest child, Psalm, playing a little game of peekaboo on Sept. 28. Kim captioned her clip of the toddler, "Is there anyone cuter?!"
 
"You know," Kim says to 2-year-old Psalm in the clip, "You're starting to look like Saint with your braids now." And for good measure, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared two clips of 5-year-old Saint—and it's all the proof anyone ever needs of her declaration.
 
However, Kim wouldn't be the only one to take notice of this fact in recent months. In early August, when the KKW Beauty mogul posted a photo of Psalm and Saint hanging out before bedtime, a few of Kim's Instagram followers also echoed the same sentiment, with some even making more family resemblance connections between their cousins.

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

Referring to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's little ones, one person commented, "Psalm looks so much like Stormi and you already know that Saint is a cutie pie!" While another fan added, "Is this not Stormi and True?"

Trending Stories

1

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor She Was "Banned" From the Met Gala

3

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl

But, of course, Psalm and Saint's bond is beyond skin deep, seeing as how the two even teamed up to crash their mom's workout session earlier this summer.
 
#Brothersforlife.

Catch up on full episodes of KUWTK any time online or on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor She Was "Banned" From the Met Gala

3

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl

4

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

5

See Gwyneth Paltrow Strip Down to Her Birthday Suit for Bathtub Photo