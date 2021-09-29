Kim Kardashian Says Son Psalm Resembles This Sibling in Sweet Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian TOTALLY Ignored by Son Psalm West in Sweet Video

Psalm West is clearly Saint West's brother half.



And yes, although they may be a few years apart, there is no denying the fast-growing resemblance between the two, as Kim Kardashian pointed out in her latest Instagram Story. The SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, posted sweet footage of her and her youngest child, Psalm, playing a little game of peekaboo on Sept. 28. Kim captioned her clip of the toddler, "Is there anyone cuter?!"



"You know," Kim says to 2-year-old Psalm in the clip, "You're starting to look like Saint with your braids now." And for good measure, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared two clips of 5-year-old Saint—and it's all the proof anyone ever needs of her declaration.



However, Kim wouldn't be the only one to take notice of this fact in recent months. In early August, when the KKW Beauty mogul posted a photo of Psalm and Saint hanging out before bedtime, a few of Kim's Instagram followers also echoed the same sentiment, with some even making more family resemblance connections between their cousins.