Chrissy Teigen Honors the "Son We Almost Had" in Heart-Wrenching Message

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an emotional tribute to late son Jack.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram to honor Jack one year after she and husband John Legend suffered the painful pregnancy loss. The one-year anniversary also happened to fall on 2021 National Sons Day.
Earlier in the day, Chrissy had shared a carousel of photos as a Sons Day tribute to Miles, 3, and she also joked that Miles may someday compare this post to the National Daughters Day one she had recently done for Luna, 5, on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Then, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a photo from one year ago of herself sobbing in her hospital bed as John comforted her. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.
"and to the son we almost had," Chrissy captioned it. "a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. i didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."
She candidly continued, "they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."
Among those sharing support in the comments section was model Nazanin Mandi, who wrote, "Sending all my love .. always," along with a heart emoji.
That same day, Chrissy also posted on her Instagram Story to say she was unable to sleep the night before because her phone had reminded her of the difficult experience from a year ago. In her message, the star, who has faced controversy this year over bullying allegations, appeared to address hurtful comments she had recently received on social media.
"I didn't sleep at all last night, as john can attest," she wrote. "I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly 1 year ago, losing our baby. So maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f--k off." She also added, "Why people follow people they hate [is] beyond me."
Earlier this month, Chrissy shared about her postpartum body struggle, writing, "it's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time." She added that her body had "no one to feed."
Thankfully, she has also recently experienced uplifting milestones. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, she gave an update on her ongoing sobriety journey by posting to Instagram, "10 weeks woopwoop!!!!"