Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan Hall Exits After Producers Discover His "Giant Mistake"

Things went from messy to messier for Ivan Hall on Bachelor in Paradise.

On the Tuesday, Sept. 28 episode, Wells Adams pulled Ivan aside for a private conversation to discuss his behavior from the night prior while he and the cast had been sequestered at a hotel amid a dangerous storm. During the chat, Ivan came clean about having snuck out of his hotel room late at night and using a producer's phone that he found in his room to track down the hotel room for Alexa Caves, an alum of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor who had not yet appeared on the show and was apparently going to arrive on beach in the coming days.

According to Ivan, he was "feeling lost" that night after Kendall Long had ended their relationship and left the show, and Alexa had been a person he'd been hoping to see on the beach. He told Wells he spent a number of hours in Alexa's room, leading Wells to ask Ivan to share everything with the rest of the cast, after which a contrite Ivan announced he was leaving the show.