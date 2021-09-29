The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Shares She Was Abused By a “Predator” Priest

Watch : 7 Things to Know About Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley revealed she "was a victim of a predator" while growing up in Sacramento.

The reality star, who led the 16th season of The Bachelorette, shared her experience with an abusive priest for the first time while filming an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans. E! News got an exclusive first look at Crawley's conversation, which will debut on Facebook Watch on Sept. 30.

She said she interacted with the priest while attending a Catholic school, which "treated him as a counselor."

"My parents looked at Catholic priests as—they held them on a pedestal," she told hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan. "It is very deep in our roots."

Crawley, now 40, said her parents "did the best they could" with raising her. "[They] reached out for the resources they could at the time and sent me to this priest," she recalled.