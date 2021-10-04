Tracing Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin's Rise and Fall as Told By HBO Max's The Way Down

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When Gwen Shamblin began The Weigh Down workshops in the late '80s, she was known as one of the few diet gurus that didn't believe in diets. Her methods were, for all intents and purposes, simple to follow and yielded impressive results.

According to the book of the same title, which Gwen published in 1997, The Weigh Down taught people to "rise above the magnetic pull of the refrigerator and turn to the bounty offered to thousands who have embraced a liberating weight-reduction program in churches across America."

In essence, The Weigh Down diet allows followers to eat whatever they want, whenever they want without exercising. "Jesus declared all food clean," former devotee Gina Graves explained. "What you did was you waited for physical hunger and you ate until you were satisfied. And the times you weren't hungry, you went to God. You prayed. You gave that desire for the food to him."

HBO Max's The Way Down docuseries suggests Gwen allegedly got a bit carried away.