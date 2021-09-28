Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Newborn Daughter

There's a new baby Bush in town!
Barbara Bush gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Cora Georgia, on Sept. 27. The former first daughter and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their little one in Maine.
"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," former President George W. Bush said while revealing the arrival of his fourth grandchild.
He said Cora was born "not far from our family home" in Maine, where Barbara and Craig got married in 2018. He added, "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."
Barbara's sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared some of the first photos of her niece and wrote a tribute to Cora, who is already developing a fiery personality.
"Dearest Cora Georgia," she began in her post, "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)."
Jenna said she "witnessed in awe" as the "dearest, toughest" Barbara became a "mama." The Today host continued, "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."
Jenna—who shares children Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2, with husband Henry Hager—posted adorable pics of herself cuddling their newest family member, along with a snapshot of Barbara and Craig with their baby in a hospital bed.
Not long before giving birth, Barbara told People that one of the "silver linings" of the COVID-19 pandemic has been spending more time with her parents in Texas over the last year.
"It's time that we never otherwise would've had, of course," she explained. "There's something really lovely about the simplicity of being with someone every day... rather than when we normally are with our family where it's around the holidays or it's for this very condensed amount of time."
Nearly three years ago, she tied the knot with the screenwriter in what Jenna described as a "secret" ceremony on the Atlantic coast.
"My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)," Hager wrote on social media at the time. "Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I'm so proud to be this beauties sister."