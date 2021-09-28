Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Newborn Daughter

Watch : Sisters Jenna and Barbara Bush Play 'Most Likely To' Game

There's a new baby Bush in town!

Barbara Bush gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Cora Georgia, on Sept. 27. The former first daughter and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their little one in Maine.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," former President George W. Bush said while revealing the arrival of his fourth grandchild.

He said Cora was born "not far from our family home" in Maine, where Barbara and Craig got married in 2018. He added, "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Barbara's sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared some of the first photos of her niece and wrote a tribute to Cora, who is already developing a fiery personality.

"Dearest Cora Georgia," she began in her post, "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)."