Why Ryan Hurd Says His Debut Album Wouldn't Exist Without Maren Morris

Watch : Ryan Hurd Says Debut Album "Wouldn't Exist" Without Maren Morris

In the world of country music, some collaborations shine a little brighter than the rest.

Ever since Ryan Hurd and wife Maren Morris came together for the song "Chasing After You," fans haven't been able to stop listening to the powerful track, which explores love, heartbreak and the ultimate beauty of relationships.

More than eight months after the duet was released, the couple continues to celebrate its success with multiple 2021 CMA Award nominations including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

And if fans like "Chasing After You," wait until they hear the rest of Ryan's debut album, Pelago, officially out today.

"It was so fun to make. I feel these are exactly the songs I needed to put out. It's such a broad representation of me as a writer and artist and a person," Ryan exclusively shared with E! News. "It's such a mountain crest, to get to the point where you have a big enough single to put out a full album in Nashville. It's a big deal and not something I take for granted. I'm thankful for my team for sticking with me this long and for Maren."