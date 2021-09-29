R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Deals on Shackets That Are Too Good to Be True

Up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with these budget-friendly picks from Amazon, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Target and more.

By Emily Spain Sep 29, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Deals on Shackets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sweater weather has arrived! 

While it might not be time for parkas, snow boots and mittens, shackets are finally acceptable to rep during your PSL run. Since we are overly excited to be in cozy mode until spring, we rounded up 10 chic and affordable shackets that are too good to pass up!

Below, styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more styles that won't break the bank.

read
37 Cheap Finds That Will Make Your Outfit Look Expensive

Uaneo Womens Casual Plaid Wool Shacket

This shacket offers the perfect pop of color to any wardrobe. We love the pink plaid design!

$30
Amazon

Farysays Womens Single Breasted Shacket

This oatmeal-colored shacket will go with just about anything! Plus, it looks so cozy.

$36
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Kevin Federline Divorce

Faux Leather Button-Up Shacket

Elevate your fit with a touch of faux leather! Whether you pair it with some leggings for an effortless post-workout look or some denim for brunch with the girls, you'll look so cute.

$40
Forever 21

PacSun Checkered Denim Shirt Jacket

We are loving this checkered jacket, especially if you are as into mixing patterns as we are.

$60
Nordstrom

BDG Stella Snap Button Shirt Jacket

Tie-dye isn't reserved for the summer months. It's a lifestyle. Rep this groovy shacket with some off-white pants and you'll look super chic.

$99
$70
Urban Outfitters

Women's Belted Shirt Jacket - A New Day™

For those of you who wan't to show off your figure and not hide it with an oversized jacket, this belted shacket will have you looking snatched.

$35
Target

Juniors' SO® Houndstooth Fringe Shacket

Available in sizes XS-XXL, you can rock the houndstooth and shacket trends at the same time. 

$78
$59
Kohl's

Native Youth Oversized Shacket in Bright Leopard Print

Make a fierce fashion statement with this bold leopard print!

$45
ASOS

Wklzaqi Womens Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Available in seven fall-approved hues, this corduroy jacket is one of those pieces you won't want to take off when you get home.

$30
Amazon

Avec Les Filles Star Print Shirt Jacket

Stay cozy and stylish all fall and winter long with this shacket that has us starry-eyed! 

$229
$137
Nordstrom

Cream Brushed Woven Oversized Longline Shacket

Talk about staying snuggly when you absolutely have to leave the house on a chilly day. This oversized jacket is everything!

$88
$60
PrettyLittleThing

Ready for more deals? Score up to 70% off cute fall must-haves at ASOS!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Kevin Federline Divorce

4

BiP's Ivan Hall Exits After Producers Discover "Giant Mistake"

5

How Idina Menzel Really Felt Playing Lea Michele’s Mom on Glee