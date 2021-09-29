See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview

Is Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) ready to tell the truth about Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)?
The executives at UBA may've welcomed Alex back to The Morning Show with open arms, but it appears that the daytime host still has some explaining to do about her part in Mitch's sexual misconduct scandal. In fact, in this new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Alex is asked point-blank about her relationship with her former co-anchor.
The person doing the questioning? TV legend Julianna Margulies as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson.
"So, there has been a lot written about the way things were at UBA," Laura starts off in the clip below, "including the forthcoming book by Maggie Brener. She provided me with an excerpt from her book, and it provides some fascinating insight into the world of The Morning Show back then."
As Laura continues, she reveals that Maggie's book details how the show and network enabled sexism, ageism and an unhealthy lust for ratings "that allowed even the worst behavior to be permissible." Despite her lengthy tenure as a TV personality, Alex appears riddled with nerves, especially after Laura asks, "Does that line up with your experience?"
After taking a beat, Alex responds, "To some degree, yes."
Unfortunately for Alex, this concise answer does not satisfy Laura, who doubles down and inquires, "What was the nature of your relationship with Mitch Kessler?"
Looking as if she was just punched in the stomach, Alex inhales nervously and clears her throat, with her producer Chip (Mark Duplass) anxiously watching from the side. As fans of the show well know, Alex and Mitch have had romantic entanglements in the past, which may've caused Alex to enable her former co-anchor's previous bad behavior.
Will Alex risk everything and come clean about Mitch or stay tight-lipped? For that answer, you'll have to catch the Oct. 1 episode.
New episodes of The Morning Show arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.