This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Aquaman and his sidekicks!
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
To mark the special occasion, Jason brought his two kids with him, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12. In fact, the 42-year-old star's son made fans do a double take as he resembled the spitting image of his father.
Jason and Nakoa-Wolf not only twinned with their long curly hair, but they both wore all-black ensembles. Lola opted for the same vibe, rocking a sparkly black fringe dress that she paired with white knee-white boots.
In recent months, the Aquaman star has been in Europe filming the upcoming sequel of the DC superhero movie.
Last month, he spoke to James Corden on The Late Late Show about the special mementos from his children that he's taken with him while he's away from home.
"I bring my kids' paintings. I love having all my babies' stuff, so I bring their stuff," he revealed. "It makes me happy, just because I miss home."
The Sweet Girl actor previously opened up about his complicated relationship with his father and how it's impacted his own approach to parenthood.
"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told InStyle last November. "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."
That same month, he discussed the possibility of his teenage daughter wanting to date.
"I'm not going to do well with it," he quipped in the December issue for Men's Health. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips--t bad boy. 'I'm like, if you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!'"
Jokes aside, the Hollywood star explained that he's built a closer connection to his family, saying, "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."
Jason and his kids weren't the only ones to steal the show during the No Time to Die premiere. Click here to see all of the A-list attendees.