Billie Eilish Is Adorably Star Struck Meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at Bond Premiere

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at the No Time to Die premiere.

The pop star and her big brother Finneas met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of the newest James Bond film, which the siblings wrote the theme song for.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the siblings inside the Royal Albert Hall, where stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Ana de Armas and more gathered to watch Daniel Craig's final film as Agent 007.

Suffice to say Billie was excited to meet the future king and queen of England. In a recent interview with the BBC, she said, "It's going to be crazy... Oh my god, I'm going to pee myself."

While Billie didn't soil herself, she was positively beaming as she shook hands with Kate and Will.