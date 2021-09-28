R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Billie Eilish Is Adorably Star Struck Meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at Bond Premiere

Pop star Billie Eilish and her songwriter brother Finneas met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the No Time to Die London premiere.

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at the No Time to Die premiere.

The pop star and her big brother Finneas met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of the newest James Bond film, which the siblings wrote the theme song for. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the siblings inside the Royal Albert Hall, where stars Rami MalekLea SeydouxPhoebe Waller Bridge, Ana de Armas and more gathered to watch Daniel Craig's final film as Agent 007.

Suffice to say Billie was excited to meet the future king and queen of England. In a recent interview with the BBC, she said, "It's going to be crazy... Oh my god, I'm going to pee myself."

While Billie didn't soil herself, she was positively beaming as she shook hands with Kate and Will.

photos
Bask in the Glamour of Billie Eilish's 2021 Met Gala Look

The royals were equally excited to support the cast of the Bond film, with the Cambridges writing on their official Instagram, "Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special."

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They added, "Tonight's world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and @gchq."

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined at the glamorous event by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who previously visited the set of the Bond film in 2019.

To see every exciting moment of the No Time to Die premiere, check out the photos below!

Kate Middleton & Prince William
Daniel Craig
Ana de Armas
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Finneas & Billie Eilish
Lashana Lynch
Emma Raducanu
Lea Seydoux
Jason Momoa
Michelle Yeoh
Jonathan Majors
Kimberley Garner
Naomie Harris
Rami Malek
Dame Judi Dench
Christian Horner & Geri Horner
Rory Kinnear
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Prince Charles
Jeffrey Wright
Clara Amfo
Ben Whishaw
Kate Middleton & Daniel Craig
Vernon Kay & Tess Daly
Skepta
Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa & Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa
