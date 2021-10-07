KardashiansTV ScoopThe Bradshaw BunchShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

10 Rising Latinx TikTokers to Follow During Hispanic Heritage Month and Beyond

Hollister’s new Latinx creator collective, Hollister Good Vibras, put the spotlight on creators who are using their platform to celebrate their heritage.

It's time to add some "Good Vibras" to your TikTok feed.

If you're one of the millions of users who find themselves scrolling through the social media platform looking for cooking recipes, adorable dogs or straight up WTF moments, you're not alone. But in between all the tips and tricks, there are many content creators having fun while also amplifying voices in the Latinx community.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hollister Co. launched Hollister Good Vibras, a first-of-its kind, long-term program dedicated to uplifting the Latinx creator community.

Through the program, Hollister works with Latinx creators to develop social content and music, all while supporting the creators' growth and amplifying their voices.

"I hope that through my platform, individuals from different cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds come together to celebrate our differences with joy, laugh about what makes us unique and share stories that bring us together," actress Alejandra Lopez shared with E! News. Former X-Factor contestant Giselle Torres added, "I hope that my followers can always go on my platform and feel like they have a friend or a sister. In a world that can sometimes feel a little isolating, I hope they can take away that they are not alone in whatever experience or thing they may be going through." 

Regardless of whether you're new to TikTok or a veteran, E! News wanted to put the spotlight on 10 rising Latinx TikTokers who are using their platform to celebrate their heritage. 

From fashion and comedy to music and mental health, each of these users have important messages to share all year long. 

Vanessa Hernandez
Vanessa Hernandez

Lifestyle and Style Creator Raised By First-Generation Mexican American NASA Astronaut

"I love using my platform to celebrate my heritage, whether it is learning a new recipe from my mom, sharing stories about my dad, or showing a peek into my life as a young Latina woman. It feels so amazing to share my life with people and be proud of who I am. It's even more amazing to see the community my platform has built and how supportive they are!"

Francisco Viera
Francisco Viera

Aspiring Actor With a Passion for Comedy 

"Everyone who follows me knows I am very proud of my culture and my island. That's why I try to create content that shows how beautiful and unique our culture is, not only as a Puerto Rican but as a Hispanic. I am also aware that I have followers that are Hispanics but never had the opportunity to learn Spanish—that's why from time to time, I create content translating songs from Spanish to English in a very comedic way. I've received so many messages from people that follow me, thanking me for these videos, because I helped them learn a few things in Spanish. Helping people feel more connected to their culture is what I love most about my platform. It's something I never want to stop doing." 

Giselle Torres
Giselle Torres

Singer and Lifestyle Content Creator

"I'm Mexican-American so my heritage has influenced so much of what I do and has made me the person I am today. Though I grew up in the U.S., I was accustomed to Mexican traditions and celebrations and at home, I'd always speak Spanglish. Since I uploaded my first video at 9 years old, I have been creating songs and content in Spanish and English and I think it's incredible to be able to merge both languages and see people from all different demographics listening and connecting with them. My platform has given me the opportunity to reach fans and audiences from all over the world and allowed me the opportunity to share a little bit of my heart and culture through my music."

 

Andrew Macias
Andrew Macias

Fashion, Dancing and Lifestyle Creator

"I use my platform to showcase my heritage through the music, food and entertainment that represents my culture. I think it's important to do so because I have such a young following and I want to keep our heritage and traditions as alive as possible within my generation...I want them to know that what you wear is not really important but more so how you wear it, and if it makes you feel good then that's all that matters."

Pohelette Perez
Pohelette Perez

Body Positive Style Influencer

"I use my platform to showcase how important it is to stay connected with my heritage, and how beautiful it can be to connect with my community. I hope those who follow me learn more about me, where I come from and how I incorporate being Mexican into body positive culture."

Julian Pineda
Julian Pineda

Photographer and Cinematographer

"I use my platform to celebrate my Honduran heritage and engage with my audience to help them connect with their own culture. What I've found is that connecting with others is such a beautiful way to not only learn more about yourself and others, but also remind people that they are not alone. Our heritage makes us who we are, so it's crucial to continue sharing stories about where you come from and celebrate it in ways that speak to you."

Lennon
Lennon

Dancer With a Passion for Advocacy in Regard to Gender Inclusivity

"I use my platform to celebrate my heritage by being unapologetically myself. Social media can so easily be congested by false realities, and I go out of my way to make sure my content is as genuine as possible. I am always celebrating my heritage by recognizing where I come from, honoring the struggles my ancestors have gone through in order for me to be here and doing my best to share my journey. I am proud to be Latina and Hispanic, I am proud to be transgender, and I am even more proud to share that with my followers."

Angel Ortiz
Angel Ortiz

Independent Hip-Hop Artist

"I use my platform and music to celebrate my heritage and represent who I am and where I come from. I feel that it's important to take pride in where things started and never let go of what molded you to who you are today or who you're becoming, because it keeps you down to earth. I hope my followers are able to take any inspiration from what I'm doing and put it into their own hopes and dreams. Do what you love no matter the odds."

Diana Carolina de Castro
Diana Carolina de Castro

TikToker Known for Dance Videos and Comedic Sketches With Her Twin Sister

"There are so many amazing things that make up a Latino heritage and make it so special—the food, the culture, the family traditions. I use my platform to dance to the Latin music, have fun and celebrate everything that comes with being Latina! Not many people believe I am Latina because of the way I look, so I am happy to use my platform to show that Latinos don't just look a particular way—we all look so different and that's what makes the Latin community amazing." 

Alejandra Lopez
Alejandra Lopez

Actress Who Loves to Share Comedic Sketches 

"I am blessed to celebrate my Puerto Rican heritage through my platform by using humor to recreate relatable moments in Hispanic households. By shining a light on the dysfunctional yet functional family dynamics of my household, I've been able to create a community with individuals from around the world that can relate and laugh with me as we navigate our family life."

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

