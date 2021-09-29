R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Cheers Your Pumptini to Our Vanderpump Rules Gift Guide

We found clothes, greeting cards, mugs, and more items that Bravo fans will appreciate.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 29, 2021 1:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Let's raise our glasses high, this one's for you tonight"... but, seriously, there are plenty of reasons to cheers because Vanderpump Rules is back for Season 9 after a way-too-long hiatus. We are in a new era with a consolidated cast, but knowing this crew, there will be no shortage of drama. We don't know what to expect this season, but we couldn't be more excited to have Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, and Lisa Vanderpump back on our screens.

If you can't celebrate the new season with a Pumptini and goat cheese balls from SUR, check out our Vanderpump Rules gift guide picks instead.

It's Not About the Pasta Vanderpump Rules Quote Apron

Who could ever forget James and Lala's infamous past argument? If that heated exchange lives rent-free in your head, then you need this apron in your kitchen.

$36
Etsy

Printable Wine Tags

If you're looking for a last minute gift for a fellow Vanderpump Rules fan, you can print out these wine labels at home. Each of these tags has iconic quotes from the show, which your friends will definitely appreciate.

$3
Etsy

Vanderpump Rules Tom Tom Card

This is the perfect greeting card for your best friend or significant other. There's no stronger bond on this show than the Tom Tom bromance.

$5
Etsy

Vanderpump Rules Sweatshirt It’s All Happening Scheana Shay Inspired Embroidered Sweatshirt

A lot of people associate the phrase "it's all happening" with the iconic movie Almost Famous, but Vanderpump Rules viewers think of Scheana's tattoo. This sweatshirt is the perfect tribute to that legendary tattoo and the movie. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 3X.

$59
Etsy

Saints of Vanderpump Rules- Prayer Candle Set - Parody Art

Create the perfect Vanderpump Rules watching ambiance with these parody prayer candles.

$65
Etsy

Cheers Darling Mug

Channel your inner LVP with this pink "cheers darling" mug.

$16
Redbubble

Vanderpump Rules Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw Resealable Plastic Zipper- Set of 5

These drink pouches are perfect for a Vanderpump Rules viewing party or for special events, including bachelorette and birthday parties. Each one has a unique quote from Vanderpump Rules written on it.

$22
Etsy

Vanderpump Rules Guess Who Game Cards

If you the game Guess Who? at home, put a Vanderpump Rules spin on thing with this digital download. This set includes 28 notable faces from the show. As soon as you buy it, you can instantly download, then just print out the face cards to use with your Guess Who? game. And if you don't have a Guess Who? board already, you can snag one at Amazon.

$11
$7
Cards @ Etsy
$11
$10
Game @ Amazon

Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & Danny Pellegrino

Remember when Ariana and Tom disagreed about writing a cocktail book? Well, the couple worked through those issues and they ended up writing a must-have book full of drink recipes and hilarious stories.

$25
$14
Amazon

Give Them Lala Matte Lipstick

Lala's matte lipsticks are long-lasting, lightweight, and on-drying. Plus, the names of the shades are pretty funny too. Some of them include Send Nudes and Take It Off.

$19
Amazon

Vanderpump Rules Cast Sweatshirt

Season 1 was nothing short of iconic. This sweatshirt celebrates all the OG cast members. It's available in a few different sizes with sizes ranging from small to 2X.

$28
Etsy

Vanderpump Rules Acrylic Ornament

Why not add a dash of Pump Rules to your holiday decor? This pasta ornament is hilarious and festive.

$8
Etsy

Blocked by Jax on Twitter Unisex Sweatshirt

Vanderpump Rules cast members and some fans know what it's like to get blocked by Jax Taylor on Twitter. Even if you don't, this sweatshirt is pretty funny. There are so many colors to choose from too.

$34
Etsy

If you're looking for more Vanderpump Rules-inspired shopping, check out this wedding survival kit with picks from Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

