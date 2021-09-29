Cheers Your Pumptini to Our Vanderpump Rules Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Let's raise our glasses high, this one's for you tonight"... but, seriously, there are plenty of reasons to cheers because Vanderpump Rules is back for Season 9 after a way-too-long hiatus. We are in a new era with a consolidated cast, but knowing this crew, there will be no shortage of drama. We don't know what to expect this season, but we couldn't be more excited to have Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, and Lisa Vanderpump back on our screens.
If you can't celebrate the new season with a Pumptini and goat cheese balls from SUR, check out our Vanderpump Rules gift guide picks instead.
It's Not About the Pasta Vanderpump Rules Quote Apron
Who could ever forget James and Lala's infamous past argument? If that heated exchange lives rent-free in your head, then you need this apron in your kitchen.
Printable Wine Tags
If you're looking for a last minute gift for a fellow Vanderpump Rules fan, you can print out these wine labels at home. Each of these tags has iconic quotes from the show, which your friends will definitely appreciate.
Vanderpump Rules Tom Tom Card
This is the perfect greeting card for your best friend or significant other. There's no stronger bond on this show than the Tom Tom bromance.
Vanderpump Rules Sweatshirt It’s All Happening Scheana Shay Inspired Embroidered Sweatshirt
A lot of people associate the phrase "it's all happening" with the iconic movie Almost Famous, but Vanderpump Rules viewers think of Scheana's tattoo. This sweatshirt is the perfect tribute to that legendary tattoo and the movie. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Saints of Vanderpump Rules- Prayer Candle Set - Parody Art
Create the perfect Vanderpump Rules watching ambiance with these parody prayer candles.
Cheers Darling Mug
Channel your inner LVP with this pink "cheers darling" mug.
Vanderpump Rules Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw Resealable Plastic Zipper- Set of 5
These drink pouches are perfect for a Vanderpump Rules viewing party or for special events, including bachelorette and birthday parties. Each one has a unique quote from Vanderpump Rules written on it.
Vanderpump Rules Guess Who Game Cards
If you the game Guess Who? at home, put a Vanderpump Rules spin on thing with this digital download. This set includes 28 notable faces from the show. As soon as you buy it, you can instantly download, then just print out the face cards to use with your Guess Who? game. And if you don't have a Guess Who? board already, you can snag one at Amazon.
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & Danny Pellegrino
Remember when Ariana and Tom disagreed about writing a cocktail book? Well, the couple worked through those issues and they ended up writing a must-have book full of drink recipes and hilarious stories.
Give Them Lala Matte Lipstick
Lala's matte lipsticks are long-lasting, lightweight, and on-drying. Plus, the names of the shades are pretty funny too. Some of them include Send Nudes and Take It Off.
Vanderpump Rules Cast Sweatshirt
Season 1 was nothing short of iconic. This sweatshirt celebrates all the OG cast members. It's available in a few different sizes with sizes ranging from small to 2X.
Vanderpump Rules Acrylic Ornament
Why not add a dash of Pump Rules to your holiday decor? This pasta ornament is hilarious and festive.
Blocked by Jax on Twitter Unisex Sweatshirt
Vanderpump Rules cast members and some fans know what it's like to get blocked by Jax Taylor on Twitter. Even if you don't, this sweatshirt is pretty funny. There are so many colors to choose from too.
