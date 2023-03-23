Cheers Your Pumptini to Our Vanderpump Rules Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Let's raise our glasses high, this one's for you tonight"... but, seriously, there are plenty of reasons to cheers because Vanderpump Rules is back in top form with next-level drama. We are in a new era with a consolidated cast, but knowing this crew, there will be no shortage of drama. We don't know what to expect from the rest of the season, with new drama rolling out in real time, but we couldn't be more excited to watch Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, Ally Lewber, and Lisa Vanderpump on our screens.

If you can't celebrate this season with a Pumptini and goat cheese balls from SUR, check out our Vanderpump Rules gift guide picks instead.