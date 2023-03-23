Cheers Your Pumptini to Our Vanderpump Rules Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"Let's raise our glasses high, this one's for you tonight"... but, seriously, there are plenty of reasons to cheers because Vanderpump Rules is back in top form with next-level drama. We are in a new era with a consolidated cast, but knowing this crew, there will be no shortage of drama. We don't know what to expect from the rest of the season, with new drama rolling out in real time, but we couldn't be more excited to watch Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, Ally Lewber, and Lisa Vanderpump on our screens.
If you can't celebrate this season with a Pumptini and goat cheese balls from SUR, check out our Vanderpump Rules gift guide picks instead.
It's Not About The Pasta Apron
Who could ever forget James and Lala's infamous pasta argument? If that heated exchange lives rent-free in your head, then you need this apron in your kitchen.
I'm The #1 Guy In This Group Baby Bodysuit
Give one of these Jax-inspired baby onesies to the number one guy in your household.
Printable Wine Tags
If you're looking for a last minute gift for a fellow Vanderpump Rules fan, you can print out these wine labels at home. Each of these tags has iconic quotes from the show, which your friends will definitely appreciate.
Vanderpump Rules Tom Tom Card
This is the perfect greeting card for your best friend. The Tom and Tom bromance is the longest running relationship on the show.
Vanderpump Rules Sweatshirt It’s All Happening Scheana Shay Inspired Embroidered Sweatshirt
A lot of people associate the phrase "it's all happening" with the iconic movie Almost Famous, but Vanderpump Rules viewers think of Scheana's tattoo. This sweatshirt is the perfect tribute to that legendary tattoo and the movie. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Saints of Vanderpump Rules- Prayer Candle Set - Parody Art
Create the perfect Vanderpump Rules watching ambiance with these parody prayer candles.
Cheers Darling Mug
Channel your inner LVP with this pink "cheers darling" mug.
Vanderpump Rules Guess Who Game
If you the game Guess Who? at home, put a Vanderpump Rules spin on thing with this digital download. This set includes 28 notable faces from the show. As soon as you buy it, you can instantly download, then just print out the face cards to use with your Guess Who? game. And if you don't have a Guess Who? board already, you can snag one at Amazon.
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & Danny Pellegrino
Remember when Ariana and Tom disagreed about writing a cocktail book? Well, the former couple worked through those issues and wrote a must-have book full of drink recipes and hilarious stories.
Give Them Lala Matte Lipstick
Lala's matte lipsticks are long-lasting, lightweight, and on-drying. Plus, the names of the shades are pretty funny too.
Vanderpump Rules Cast Sweatshirt
Season 1 was nothing short of iconic. This sweatshirt celebrates all the OG cast members. It's available in a few different sizes with sizes ranging from small to 2X.
Vanderpump Rules Acrylic Ornament
Why not add a dash of Pump Rules to your holiday decor? This pasta ornament is hilarious and festive.
Blocked by Jax on Twitter Unisex Sweatshirt
Vanderpump Rules cast members and some fans know what it's like to get blocked by Jax Taylor on Twitter. Even if you don't, this sweatshirt is pretty funny. There are so many colors to choose from too.
—Originally published Sep 28, 2021 at 6 PM PT.