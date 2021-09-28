Miranda Kerr Shares What Makes Her "Very Close" Relationship With Ex Orlando Bloom Work

Being cool with your ex never goes out of style.
Miranda Kerr is the first to admit she has a "modern family." Not only is she close with her ex Orlando Bloom, but the businesswoman is also BFFs with his fiancé Katy Perry.
On the Sept. 28 episode of InStyle's podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown, Miranda shared new details about her crew that once again proves peace is way better than drama.
"It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us," Miranda shared. "[My husband] Evan Spiegel and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."
In fact, Miranda's friendship with the American Idol judge started very quickly. Back in 2016, the supermodel recalled being first introduced to Katy. Before you envision an awkward meet and greet, Miranda says it was just the opposite.
"We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something," she explained. "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me."
Miranda and Orlando share a 10-year-old son named Flynn. The KORA Organics founder also has two children with Evan: Hart, 3 and 23-month-old Myles.
According to Miranda, it wasn't until she had three sons when she decided to slow down on her professional life and focus on other things just as important.
"I started to prioritize my time more and think to myself, 'Actually I don't need to be doing all of these jobs,'" she recalled. "I don't need to say yes to everything. It seems like my career's in a good place, and I can be a little more selective about what I do and don't do."
Fortunately, there's always time for family—whatever that term looks like.
"We go on holidays together—we celebrate all the important milestones together," Miranda previously shared about Orlando and Katy. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say I love her more than Flynn's dad."