The Great's New Season 2 Photos Will Make You Shout "Huzzah"

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Catherine (Elle Fanning) has fought for her destiny, and appears to have won.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Hulu released a batch of first look photos for season two of The Great. And, from what we can tell from the new pics, Catherine is finally stepping into the ruler role that makes her a historic legend.

However, it's not all enlightenment and modernization, as Catherine must embrace what it means to be the Mother of Russia. We're, of course, referring to the bloody head she appears to be holding in one image. Here's hoping its an enemy and not one of her allies, played by Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan and Douglas Hodge.

"If she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult," the streamer's description teased, "it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be. She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia."