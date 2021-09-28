R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Great's New Season 2 Photos Will Make You Shout "Huzzah"

Get a sneak peek at what's to come for season two of Hulu's The Great, which premieres Nov. 19.

Catherine (Elle Fanning) has fought for her destiny, and appears to have won.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Hulu released a batch of first look photos for season two of The Great. And, from what we can tell from the new pics, Catherine is finally stepping into the ruler role that makes her a historic legend.

However, it's not all enlightenment and modernization, as Catherine must embrace what it means to be the Mother of Russia. We're, of course, referring to the bloody head she appears to be holding in one image. Here's hoping its an enemy and not one of her allies, played by Phoebe FoxSacha Dhawan and Douglas Hodge.

"If she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult," the streamer's description teased, "it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be. She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia."

This new chapter for Catherine also has her becoming an actual mother, which means her relationship with her dethroned husband is as complicated as ever. From what we see in the new photos, Peter (Nicholas Hoult) is actually excited to become a dad.

Yet, if the show follows history in any way, his fate is likely doomed.

Hulu

For a closer look at what's to come for season two of The Great, scroll through the first look photos below!

Hulu
A Bloody Problem

Catherine (Elle Fanning) looks somber as she holds, what appears to be, a bloody head in a bag.

Hulu
The Coup Is On

Catherine's allies rally around her amid her quest for the throne.

Hulu
Unlikely Friends

Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and General Velementov (Douglas Hodge) spend some one-on-one time together.

Hulu
A Pointed Conversation

Archie (Adam Godley) and Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) have an interesting conversation involving a knife.

Hulu
Catherine's Coronation

Peter reads Catherine a letter on her coronation day.

Hulu
Head of the Table

Catherine sits at the head of the table after stepping into her role of head of the state.

Hulu
Catherine's Bump

Peter spends time with Catherine's baby bump.

Hulu
The Fallen Emperor

Peter appears to only have two friends left, Georgina (Charity Wakefield) and Grigor (Gwilym Lee).

Hulu
Frenemies

Catherine spends time with her frenemy, Marial (Phoebe Fox) and Peter's Aunt Elizabeth.

The Great season two premieres Friday, Nov. 19 on Hulu.

